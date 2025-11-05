The Blue Wave Was Waving Tuesday Night As Democrats Swept Key Elections Across The Country. Let’s Talk About It

Source: ANGELINA KATSANIS / Getty

Welp, if Democrats didn’t have Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day” blaring out of their stereos after Tuesday night’s election results, well, fine, they’re just not fans of ’90s hip-hop — but, yes, it was a good night for democracy.

Last night, Democrats swept key elections across the country. They truly saw a blue wave in Virginia, where they won every single state contest, including the attorney general race, which went to Jay Jones, despite how hard Republicans tried to bury him under a texting “scandal” that only they cared about. They won a ballot measure to redraw their congressional districts in California, which Republicans, including President Donald Trump, are hopping mad about because they don’t understand gooses and ganders and all that. They flipped two state congressional seats in Mississippi — yes, that Mississippi — breaking Republicans’ supermajority. Detroit elected its first woman mayor, millennial Democrat Mary Sheffield. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) is now the governor-elect of New Jersey.

But let’s begin with the victory that has MAGAts across the internet clutching their white nationalist pearls and crying about New Yorkers forgetting about 9/11 after they vowed to “never forget.”

Zohran Mamadani is NYC’s first Muslim mayor, and MAGA USA is melting down over him, once again.

Ever since Mamdani clinched the Democratic nomination in an upset over former governor Andrew M. Cuomo — who then ran as an independent and got a last-minute endorsement from Trump that he absolutely did not want — the MAGA world has been in klanbles, sorry, I mean shambles, blustering about Sharia law, calling Mamdani a Muslim terrorist and an antisemite, and proving that, as much as they talk about it, they actually have no earthly idea what communism or socialism are. Pro Tip: They are always conflated, possibly related, but not at all the same thing.

Also, they don’t seem to understand that he was all of eight years old on Sept. 11, 2001.

It’s not just randoms on social media either.

Not that we needed any more evidence that the modern GOP is a white supremacist organization, but Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) is definitely out here reminding us how accepted causal bigotry is among MAGA-fied Republicans. Before the results were in, Ogles — the same Ogles who previously called Mamdani “Little Muhammad,” called him a “socialist” and “communist” (because people who don’t know things think opposing systems of government are interchangeable) and called for him to be deported despite him being a U.S. citizen since he was 7 years old — told New York to “WAKE UP” in a caption accomanied by 9/11 footage, heavily implying that a vote for Mamdani is a vote for 9/11 part 2.

It’s wild how MAGAts tried to make a scandal out of Mamdani saying his “aunt” was afraid to wear her hijab after 9/11 for fear of Islamophobic bigots, because they just couldn’t fathom that fear — despite demonstrably being Islamophobic bigots themselves.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott was out here threatening that “after the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC,” which is odd because those moving to Texas over Mamdani’s win would be anti-Mamdani people…and also only the federal government can impose tariffs…and also you really can’t tariff a human being.

I’m sorry, but is Abbott dumb? Has Trump made every single person in his party dumb?

Speaking of Trump, last night, the guy who pretends to be deeply concerned about election interference was still threatening to defund NYC if Mamdani one a free and fair election as the people’s choice.

Also, Elon Musk — surprise, surprise — has no idea how U.S. elections work.

So, the racist messaging and appeals to anti-intellectualism didn’t work against Mamdani, just like the same kind of fearmongering didn’t work against Jay Jones in Virginia.

From the Washington Post:

Former Democratic state delegate Jay Jones was projected to become Virginia’s next attorney general, according to the Associated Press, riding a wave of enthusiasm for his party to overcome a scandal over violent text messages he sent years ago that nearly toppled his campaign. His victory over incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) makes Jones, the 36-year-old scion of a prominent Norfolk family of civil rights leaders, the first African American to be elected to an office he hopes to use as a bulwark against the Trump administration. The leaked text messages from 2022 — in which he nonchalantly mused about shooting the former GOP speaker of the House of Delegates in the head — cast a national spotlight on Jones as Election Day approached and made him a foil for Republicans in and outside Virginia. Even after Jones repeatedly apologized for the texts, Miyares seized on the messages that Jones sent to a Republican state delegate to argue that he was unfit for statewide office. Some polls in subsequent weeks showed the two virtually tied. But the drumbeat of attacks from Miyares were no match for the heavy Democratic turnout that also propelled former congresswoman Abigail Spanberger into the governor’s seat and put the party on track to hold full control of state government and widen its majority in the House of Delegates. Remeber when leaders of Young Republican groups across the country got exposed in a leaked Telegram chat where they called Black people N-words, monkeys and “the watermelon people,” mused about raping female political rivals, made disparaging remarks about Jewish people, and talked about throwing people in “gas chambers,” and Vice President J.D. Vance dismissed it as “what kids do,” despite the participants being in their 20s, 30s and 40s? Well, before that, he tried to excuse the chat via lazy whataboutism, comparing it to Jones.

Again, these people really don’t blink at overt bigotry within their party, but they sure love to pretend to be victims when Democrats give them back the same energy they constantly put out.

Anyway, Virginia’s governor-elect, Abigail Spanberger, will be the state’s first female governor in a sound victory over Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, who might have become the state’s first Black woman to serve as governor if she wasn’t a tap-dancing, critical race theory-propagandizing safe negro for white nationalism, who doesn’t have even a remedial understanding of how solar and wind energy works.

So, Virginia will see a major change in its brand of leadership, and a good riddance to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who, during his time as governor, vetoed a bill mandating Black History courses, commuted the sentence of a cop who shot and killed an unarmed Black man, and as his first order of business upon taking office, implemented a ban on Critical Race Theory.

Look, y’all, from coast to coast, Democrats won big Tuesday night. The blue wave they were hoping for came to fruition, likely due to widespread fatigue around Trump’s incompetent-yet-authoritarian leadership, and the GOP’s willingness to abandon any and all principles in order to dry-hump the president’s leg full-time. But we can’t become complacent. This energy needs to carry over to the mid-term elections next year.

The fight is far from over — but it was a good day. We can celebrate that.







