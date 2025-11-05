Listen Live

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24
Mariah the Scientist, Kehlani & Ari Lennox: The R&B Dream Collab?

Published on November 5, 2025

Could the R&B collab of the century be on the horizon?

Word around the culture is that something special might be brewing between Mariah the Scientist, Kehlani, and Ari Lennox—three voices who’ve each mastered the art of vulnerability and soul in their own lane.

With Kehlani riding high off her “Folded” remix and Mariah’s Hearts Sold Separately continuing to prove her pen game is unmatched, the timing feels almost too perfect.

Add in Ari Lennox, whose voice drips with pure emotion and timeless soul, and you’ve got the recipe for something that could shift the genre.

What makes the idea of this trio so exciting is how different yet compatible they are. Mariah brings that late-night confessional energy—smooth, unfiltered, and a little dangerous.

Kehlani’s voice carries the kind of versatility that can float on radio and still hit your heart.

Ari brings the warmth, the depth, and that grown-woman energy that R&B has always needed.

Together, their chemistry could feel like the perfect blend of modern and nostalgic—something that reminds listeners of 2000s soul while still sounding completely current.

Fans online are already speculating what a track like this could sound like: smoky harmonies, lush production, and lyrics that cut deep.

Imagine the three of them harmonizing on a song about healing, heartbreak, or rediscovering yourself—the kind of record that lives on playlists for years.

In an era where collaborations can feel random or label-forced, this one would feel real.

