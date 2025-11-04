Fox News Caught Reporting On Fake AI Video About SNAP
Fox News’ Thirst For Anti-Black Racism Duped Them Into Believing Fake AI Video About SNAP Benefits
Fox News, also known as Faux News and FoKKKs News, is under intense intersectional criticism after publishing a story that relied on AI-generated videos depicting fabricated “interviews” with Black women purportedly receiving government food assistance. The piece, originally titled “SNAP beneficiaries threaten to ransack stores over government shutdown,” was found to include deepfaked clips of women making inflammatory remarks about losing benefits, including one claiming to have “seven different baby daddies.”
The story quickly went viral after social media users and journalists pointed out that the clips showed clear signs of artificial generation—such as unnatural speech patterns and inconsistent visuals.
None of the individuals featured in the videos were real but the network’s insatiable thirst to promote anti-Black racism excited their producers so much that they eschewed the baseline tenets of journalism, like verifying that the video was real. Shocking, we know…
In response to the growing backlash, Futurism reports that Fox sheepishly yet silently updated the article’s headline to “AI videos of SNAP beneficiaries complaining about cuts go viral,” and appended a short editor’s note acknowledging that some of the videos “appear to have been generated by AI.” The network has not issued a full apology or retraction. Again, shocking…
Media analysts say the episode highlights two converging crises: the rapid spread of convincing AI-generated misinformation and the erosion of editorial standards in the race to publish sensational stories. Commentators argue that Fox’s initial framing—treating the fabricated clips as real outrage among welfare recipients—played directly into long-standing racial and class-based narratives.
The incident should serve as a warning about how easily deepfake technology can manipulate public discourse and how major media outlets, without strict verification processes, risk amplifying false and prejudicial content under the guise of legitimate journalism. Sadly, because of Fox News’ sordid history of profound anti-Blackness, we can’t even be sure that they didn’t do this on purpose just to stir up controversy while pushing their beloved bigoted narratives.
