Steph Curry Joins LeBron & Steve Nash on 'Mind The Game'

Hoops Heaven: Steph Curry Talks Ball With LeBron James & Steve Nash On ‘Mind The Game’

Published on November 4, 2025

Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry sat down with LeBron James and Steve Nash on their podcast, Mind The Game, for the first part of a two-part conversation.

Steph Curry, LeBron James, Steve Nash
Source: MIND THE GAME Podcast

LeBron and Steph are no strangers to competing against one another, and because of that, they know a lot about each other. During the episode, Curry unpacked his basketball journey, which includes going back to his early origins, having a father in the NBA, and rewiring his shooting mechanics. All of that journey led to the baller finding his footing in the league before becoming the greatest shooter to ever play the game.

Steph went on to talk, in detail, about his iconic shot and how he became so effective as a pick-and-roll and off-ball player. James chimed in for this part of the conversation, explaining that Curry is the “most dangerous when he doesn’t have the ball.”

“As a competitor, and as a dear friend now, having guys not truly understand what that means, when you’re competing against a guy like that, it grinds you in the head. Because it’s a natural reaction,” the Los Angeles Lakers star said. “The most dangerous guy gives the ball up, the first thing you do is, ‘I did a great job.’ He is most dangerous when he gives the ball up. And like you just said, that stat right there is really a byproduct of that.”

Bron continued, “Guys are just moving and flowing. It’s a beautiful thing. It’s not beautiful when you’re playing against him—it hurts. But as a competitor and someone who kind of thinks the game as well, it’s like, wow, you can appreciate that sh*t.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Nash told a hilarious story about how Steph played a big part in his retirement story, while LeBron and Steph broke down plays from their epic NBA Finals run.

Check out the episode, in full, down below. Part two comes out on November 18.

