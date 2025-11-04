Listen Live
It's Official: Houston's Trump Burger Gone, Replaced by Pizza Parlor

Houston’s Trump Burger didn’t last longer than a campaign promise.

Published on November 4, 2025

Empire Pizza
Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One

Houston’s Trump Burger didn’t last longer than a campaign promise. The Chimney Rock Road restaurant, known for its politically themed menu, has officially been replaced by Empire Pizza. New signage was spotted on the building this week, though it’s unclear if the new pizza joint is officially open for business.

Earlier this year, news broke that Trump Burger’s owner, Roland Beainy, was facing deportation. Beainy, a 28-year-old Lebanese immigrant, entered the U.S. in 2019 but overstayed his visa. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed he had no legal protections to prevent his arrest or removal from the country.

Beainy was reportedly required to leave the U.S. by February 2024, marking the end of both his short-lived restaurant and his time in Houston.

It’s Official: Houston’s Trump Burger Gone, Replaced by Pizza Parlor was originally published on theboxhouston.com

