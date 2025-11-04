Listen Live
News

Rapper RBX Files Lawsuit Against Over Faked Drake Streams

Rapper RBX Files Lawsuit Against Spotify, Alleging Faked Drake Streams

RBX, who is the cousin of Snoop Dogg, accused Spotify of using bots to bolster Drake streams on the service.

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In this photo illustration, a Spotify logo seen displayed on...

RBX, a rapper affiliated with Death Row Records and a relative of the legendary Snoop Dogg, filed a lawsuit against Spotify alleging that the service used bots to bolster his streaming records. In response, Spotify countered RBX’s assertion, stating that they have safeguards in place to counter the insidious practice.

Rolling Stone reported on the lawsuit on Monday (November 3). In their report, the outlet says that RBX’s lawsuit was filed in the California District Court over the weekend. While Drake is referenced in the complaint, the rapper’s target is Spotify, according to the filing.

“Every month, under Spotify’s watchful eye, billions of fraudulent streams are generated from fake, illegitimate, and/or illegal methods,” read a portion of the complaint.

“We cannot comment on pending litigation. However, Spotify in no way benefits from the industry-wide challenge of artificial streaming,” Spotify shared in a statment. “We heavily invest in always-improving, best-in-class systems to combat it and safeguard artist payouts with strong protections like removing fake streams, withholding royalties, and charging penalties.”

Spotify continued with, “Our systems are working: In a case from last year, one bad actor was indicted for stealing $10 million from streaming services, only $60,000 of which came from Spotify, proving how effective we are at limiting the impact of artificial streaming on our platform.”

It has yet to be reported what the court’s next maneuver will be regarding the complaint.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Rapper RBX Files Lawsuit Against Spotify, Alleging Faked Drake Streams was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Copied Retroid's Flow, Bar-For-Bar: Soulja Boy Called Out For Ripping Off Pocket Flip 2 With His SouljaGame Flip Handheld Gaming Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards

Almost That Time: What’s Next For Blueface After His Release?

Hip-Hop Wired

Convicted Felon Tory Lanez Ordered To Be Deposed Again In Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Suit

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Gets Political: Trump Praise Creates An Internal Barb War

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
78 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

News

14 Current And Former Mississippi Cops Federally Indicted For Allegedly Taking Bribes From Drug Traffickers

News

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Commutation After White House Denial

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

18 Items
Entertainment

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close