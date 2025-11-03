Listen Live
News

Nicki Minaj's Trump Praise Creates An Internal Barb War

Nicki Minaj Gets Political: Trump Praise Creates An Internal Barb War

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj’s most recent social media moves might have landed her back in the hot seat. She recently praised President Trump, and it sent the Barbs flying.

As per Newsweek, Nicki Minaj showed some support to President Donald Trump last week, and it was met with both praise and side eyes. On Friday (October 31), the reality television star turned politician took to Truth Social and deemed the circumstances for Christian believers in Nigeria as an “existential threat.”

He also went on to say that thousands are being killed by Radical Islamists and made Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN.” His stance must have aligned with Nicki Minaj’s values because she reposted his message and thanked him for voicing his concern publicly.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion,” the “Bang Bang” rapper wrote. “We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”

As expected, aligning with President Trump wasn’t well received by her loyal fanbase, causing some Barbs to call out the obvious.

“Girl trump is threatening to start war with Venezuela and putting Trinidad in the middle of it. And your goofy dumbass is endorsing him? They should’ve kept ya stupid ass in Trinidad omg,” one user wrote. Another account on X, formerly Twitter, added that given her recent actions on social media, he isn’t surprised one bit.

“Nicki’s metamorphosis into Azalea Banks was not on my bingo . . . actually, nevermind, this tracks,” the user wrote.

While Nicki Minaj has never confirmed whether she claims a specific political party, she has a long history of supporting presidential hopefuls. She once rapped “I’m a Republican voting for Mitt Romney” on a mixtape freestyle, but also has shouted out Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in separate songs. Politics aside, Nicki knows exactly how to keep the timeline talking.

Photo: Getty

Nicki Minaj Gets Political: Trump Praise Creates An Internal Barb War was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals

NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

Hip-Hop Wired
Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Hip-Hop Wired

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His "Marie-Antoinette Moment," Celebrating At A 'Great Gatsby-' Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Former Vice President Dick Cheney Dead at 84

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals
Sports

Cowboys Land Linebacker Logan Wilson In Trade With Cincinnati Bengals

Trending

Trending

Politics

Election Day 2025: What Races Should Be On Your Radar

She Is Awards 2025 Talent
0:27
Local DFW News

She Is Awards 2025: Live Entertainment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close