Offset Owes Uncle Sam $2.3M In The Middle Of Cardi B Split

Offset's surprise Halloween album isn't the only surprise, as the rapper has been hit with more than $2 million in tax liens.

Published on November 3, 2025

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

In the midst of his divorce from Cardi B, the ATL rapper has run into some more trouble with Uncle Sam. According to Complex, the IRS filed a federal lien against Set for $486,426.35 in 2023 and $1,575,266.73 for taxes from previous years. To add insult to injury, the Georgia Department of Revenue filed a claim against him last year as well.

Claiming that the rapper did not pay his 2021 state income taxes. Gwinnett County hit him with a hefty balance of $266,702.21, which they reduced from what it was before ($294,712.02). This brings the former Migos rapper’s total to $2.3 million. The timing of all this couldn’t be any worse, as Offset and Cardi have been going through a divorce. The two have not been able to come to legal terms. As reported by Billboard, Offset was asking Cardi for spousal support.

Bardi remained unothered and dropped her sophomore album, “AM I THE DRAMA?” Where she turned her pain into a hit on “Outside”. Addressing the disloyalty in the relationship, “When I tell you these n*ggas ain’t sh*t, please believe me. They gon’ f*ck on anything, these n*ggas way too easy.”

Since then, Bardi has been enjoying her pregnancy with her new boo, Steffon Diggs. Now for Offset, he’s been in grind mode and dropped a surprise album, “HAUNTED BY FAME,” on Halloween. Where it looked like the two were starting to hit a positive turn in their divorce, we spoke too soon. Set allegedly threw some shade at his ex’s way on the track, “NO SWEAT.” Where he called her new man a downgrade, “On the way to the money, no stoppin’. How the f*ck you leave Jordan for Rodman? You a fool if you think that I’m not hurt. You ain’t happy, I know how it work.”

Offset Owes Uncle Sam $2.3M In The Middle Of Cardi B Split was originally published on hiphopwired.com

