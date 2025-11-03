Listen Live
News

BRUH News: Andrew Cuomo Mixes Up Black MSNBC Hosts

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo made a horrific gaffe in mixing up two Black MSNBC hosts after curious statements on diversity.

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NYC Mayoral Candidate Andrew Cuomo Holds Campaign Rally On Staten Island

If you wanted an example of how to fumble badly in a press interview, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided that in an appearance on Saturday (November 1) during The Weekend on MSNBC. In speaking with hosts Eugene Daniels, Jonathan Capehart, and Jackie Alemany, Cuomo spoke about his positions on issues affecting New Yorkers as a mayoral candidate. When asked about Islamophobic rhetoric directed towards Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, Cuomo denounced it before making a statement.

“Our diversity is our strength, but it can also be a weakness,” he began. “So you have to work very, very hard to make sure you’re always keeping people united, and there’s always flare-ups among different races, religions, creeds for one reason or another.” Daniels offered a follow-up question asking what he meant by “weakness.”

Cuomo then replied, “Diversity can be a weakness if you have antipathy among groups, Jonathan. If you have racism or anti-semitism, et cetera. Then you’ve have friction.” After the camera caught Capehart’s perplexed reaction, Daniels would interject during Cuomo’s response to correct him: “I’m Eugene.” Daniels and Capehart are both Black.

There would be another moment toward the end of the interview where Cuomo mixed up the two again, this time in an answer to Daniels about comparing his legacy as part of a political dynasty with his father, Mario Cuomo, as opposed to people wanting new blood like Mamdani.

“The mayor is an important job and people want to be safe,” Cuomo began. “People want affordable housing, and in New York City, you can have a crisis at any given time. I don’t think they want a mayor who has no experience or ability to do the job. It can be a scary city as you know, Jonathan, and you want someone in that seat who can handle whatever comes up.”

Capehart cut in as he and Daniels laughed at the repeated error, letting Cuomo know that he was speaking to him now instead of Daniels. Cuomo apologized meekly as the interview wound down, saying, “I’m sorry.” Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi blamed the gaffes on the candidate being “in a mobile van unit with an earpiece and staring directly into the camera and couldn’t tell who was talking.”

The interview comes as 700,000 people in New York City have already voted early, leading up to the official election day on Tuesday (November 4).

Photo:

SEE ALSO

BRUH News: Andrew Cuomo Mixes Up Black MSNBC Hosts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals

NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

Hip-Hop Wired
Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Hip-Hop Wired

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His "Marie-Antoinette Moment," Celebrating At A 'Great Gatsby-' Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Music survey $500 and Cardi B tickets
Uncategorized

Win $500 & Tickets To See Cardi B

8 Items
Celebrity

Bhad Bhabie’s Befuddling Brown Halloween Costume Reignites ‘Blackfishing’ Backlash, Angela White Defends Her Mystifyingly Melanated Homegirl

¿Dónde celebrar el Día de los Muertos en Noblesville?
International

Día de los Muertos & Why It Matters in Texas🤠

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

19 Items
Local

Dallas Food Resources Amid SNAP Shutdown

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close