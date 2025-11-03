🗳️ What to Watch for in the Texas Election — Nov 4 (DFW Edition) 🤠

November 4, 2025, Texans will head to the polls for the state’s uniform election. For voters across the Dallas–Fort Worth area, this is a moment to be informed, ready, and engaged — no matter your political preference. This quick guide highlights what to look out for, how to prepare, and where to find trustworthy local information. 🇺🇸✨ Tomorrow, Tuesday, Texans will head to the polls for the state’s uniform election. For voters across the Dallas–Fort Worth area, this is a moment to be— no matter your political preference. This quick guide highlights what to look out for, how to prepare, and where to find trustworthy local information. 🇺🇸✨

🕖 1️⃣ Polling Hours & Locations Polls in Texas are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you’re in line by 7 p.m., you still have the right to vote. ✅ Most DFW counties — including Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, and Collin — use the Countywide Polling Place Program, which means you can vote at any polling location in your county, not just your assigned one. 📍 Dallas County Polling Locations

📍 Tarrant County Elections Office

📍 Denton County Polling Information

📍 Collin County Elections Department

🪪 2️⃣ Bring the Right ID & Verify Registration Texas requires one of seven forms of acceptable photo ID to vote in person (like a driver's license, passport, or military ID). Don't forget to bring it with you! 🪪 You can double-check your registration and details here: 🔗 Texas Voter Registration Search

🗳️ League of Women Voters — Dallas Voting Overview

🗂️ 3️⃣ What’s on the Ballot? This year’s election includes statewide constitutional amendments, as well as local measures that impact schools, property taxes, infrastructure, and community services — especially across DFW. Review your sample ballot before heading out: 🗒️ NBC DFW Election Guide

📘 Texas Statewide Election Overview — Austin American-Statesman

🗣️ 4️⃣ Have a Voting Plan 🕐 Decide when you’ll vote — mornings usually have shorter lines.

📍 Bring a written list of your choices if you want (phones aren’t always allowed inside booths).

💧 Stay hydrated and patient — some locations see longer waits.

📞 If you face any issues voting, you can contact the League of Women Voters Dallas or the Texas Tribune for verified election resources.

🏙️ 5️⃣ Local Impact: DFW Focus Local elections have a big say in how our communities grow — from school budgets to city infrastructure and neighborhood safety. 🏫🚧 For DFW residents, key local items may include: 💵 School district and bond measures in Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD

🏠 City propositions on housing and property taxes

🚍 Transportation funding and road maintenance plans Every local vote shapes the region we call home. Engaged communities = stronger representation. 💪