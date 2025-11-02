Listen Live
Food & Drink

No Food Stamps? No Problem

Discover budget-friendly grocery deals and smart shopping tips to help your family eat well during tough times. Save money with weekly specials, coupons, and meal planning ideas.

Published on November 2, 2025

Canva AI Image Black Woman Cooking
Source: Canva / R1

With the government shutdown and food assistance programs on pause, many families are feeling the struggle more than ever. The impact is being felt across the country as parents work to stretch every dollar and put meals on the table. But even when money is tight, there are still ways to make sure your family eats well without breaking the bank. From smart shopping tips and meal planning to making the most out of pantry staples, families can find creative ways to stay nourished and healthy during tough financial times.

With SNAP on the line and food costs continuing to rise, finding ways to save at the grocery store has never been more important. Luckily, there are plenty of deals and discounts available to help families make the most of their money. From weekly specials and bulk bargains to digital coupons and local store promotions, here are some of the best ways to stretch your food dollars further

TRENDING: Dallas Food Resources Amid SNAP Shutdown

Here are some Budget Shopping Tips:

Shop at Aldi with The Lowest Prices

This Weeks Deals are vaild through October 29- November 4th

Meat Deals:

Chicken Breast $5.79 per Lb

Chicken Thighs $3.69 per Lb

Beef Chuck Roast $7.99 per Lb.

Salmon $8.69 per Lb.

Jumbo Shrimp Deveined Tail Off $8.79 per Lb

Veggie Deals:

French Green Beans $2.69 per Lb

Avocados $0.45 cents

Mini Cucumbers $1.79 per 16 oz package

Fruit Deals:

Blueberries $2.69 per pint

Apples $1.99 per 3Lb bags

Grapes $2.49 per Lb.

Plan meals around whats on sale

Dont sleep on frozen veggies they are cheaper and last longger

Buy In Bulk ( pastas, rice, beans and oats)

Visit local food pantries, churches and community centers

If your feeding a famiy and trying to keep it under $10, Check these Tik Tok videos out, You dont need spend your whole pay check for a good meal.

TRENDING: Win $500 & Tickets To See Cardi B

