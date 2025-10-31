Listen Live
Entertainment

Is American Horror Story Season 13 a Secret Nod to Scream Queens?

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FOX's "Scream Queens" - Season Two
Source: FOX / Getty

Is American Horror Story Season 13 a Secret Nod to Scream Queens?

The screams are back! FX just confirmed that American Horror Story will return for its 13th season — and fans are already buzzing that this might be a sneaky homage to Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens.


If true, this would be a full-circle pop-culture moment — fusing the dark, twisted energy of AHS with the stylish, over-the-top chaos that made Scream Queens a cult favorite.


Why Fans Think Season 13 Could Be Channeling Scream Queens

Both shows come straight from the mind of Ryan Murphy, and share several of the same stars who helped define his horror-comedy universe — from Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd to Ariana Grande, who memorably met her fate in Scream Queens’s iconic first episode.

Early rumors suggest Season 13 will lean into slasher-comedy territory — think sorority house horror, fashion-forward chaos, and a killer with personality.

That campy blend of fear and humor? Pure Scream Queens DNA.


Murphy is famous for connecting his worlds. With Scream Queens canceled after just two seasons, fans believe AHS 13 might serve as its spiritual revival — bringing that same satirical edge back to life through the AHS lens.


Casting Clues
Emma Roberts, the original Chanel Oberlin, has already been spotted filming scenes rumored to involve collegiate settings.
Billie Lourd, who starred in both series, is also confirmed for the upcoming season.
And if Ariana Grande even makes a cameo — after her pop-culture-perfect scream-queen moment — expect the internet to lose it.



After twelve seasons spanning witches, ghosts, aliens, and cults, AHS could use a fresh tonal remix.

A camp-slasher season would pull longtime fans back in while attracting the Gen Z viewers who still quote Scream Queens daily on TikTok.


Both shows have become cult staples in their own right — and a crossover-inspired season would celebrate the best of both worlds: Murphy’s flair for horror, fashion, and unforgettable one-liners.

SEE ALSO

Is American Horror Story Season 13 a Secret Nod to Scream Queens? was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals

NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

Hip-Hop Wired
Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Hip-Hop Wired

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His "Marie-Antoinette Moment," Celebrating At A 'Great Gatsby-' Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Music survey $500 and Cardi B tickets
Uncategorized

Win $500 & Tickets To See Cardi B

8 Items
Celebrity

Bhad Bhabie’s Befuddling Brown Halloween Costume Reignites ‘Blackfishing’ Backlash, Angela White Defends Her Mystifyingly Melanated Homegirl

¿Dónde celebrar el Día de los Muertos en Noblesville?
International

Día de los Muertos & Why It Matters in Texas🤠

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

19 Items
Local

Dallas Food Resources Amid SNAP Shutdown

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close