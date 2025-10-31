Listen Live
Disney Channels, Including ESPN, Pulled From YouTube TV

Major Disney channels including ESPN and ABC went dark on YouTube TV after a carriage-fee deadlock.

Published on October 31, 2025

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 25 Houston at Arizona State
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

On October 30, 2025, more than nine million subscribers of YouTube TV lost access to major channels from The Walt Disney Company, including ESPN, ABC Television Network and National Geographic.

The blackout followed the expiration of a distribution deal and stalled renewal talks between the streaming platform and the media giant. The crux of the dispute: Disney says YouTube TV refused to pay fair market rates, while YouTube claims Disney sought terms that would benefit its own platforms, such as Hulu + Live TV.

As an interim measure, YouTube TV offered a $20 credit to affected users.

The blackout disrupts access to key live programming, including NFL, college football and NBA games, during a peak sports weekend.

Viewers reported loss of previously recorded content and on-demand access as well. The fallout underscores growing tension in the digital age between content owners and distributors.

Analysts say these kinds of carriage battles will intensify as virtual-MVPDs gain ground and traditional cable models erode. Subscriber frustration is mounting as both sides hold firm, leaving consumers caught in the middle.

Everything You Need To Know About ESPN’s New All-In-One Streaming Service

ESPN Acquiring NFL RedZone &amp; NFL Network Leaves Fans Stressed Out

ESPN Announces NFL Network, WWE Deals, Fans On X Are Unmoved

Disney Channels, Including ESPN, Pulled From YouTube TV was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

