Listen Live
News

Again? NLE Choppa Takes Shots At NBA YoungBoy In New Song

NLE Choppa has been zenned out for quite a while now, but it looks like those days are over.

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Inside
Source: Variety / Getty

NLE Choppa has been zenned out for quite a while now, but it looks like those days are over.

Since Day 1, the Memphis rapper has always been compared to NBA YoungBoy. His breakthrough song, “Shotta Flow,” is what got him recognized nationally. but also started the YB comparisons. During interviews, Choppa always shut down any questions regarding Top. Fans have alleged that NLE has been sneak dissing YB for a while now.

In 2021, he dropped a song called “Final Warning”, where many think this was a direct diss track to NBA YoungBoy. As Choppa made it clear after King Von’s death that he is team OTF. Fast forward to now, the Sea Moss slugger puts another one on wax, but is very direct and clear. Dissing YoungBoy in his latest track, “KO.”

Flipping a classic Tupac record, “Hit ‘Em Up”, he attempted to make this a headshot. This song/music video has layers to it. Paying homage to Tupac, Michael Jackson, & Muhammad Ali. Having a stunt double who looks just like YoungBoy sitting on the floor, looking scared of Choppa’s presence. He finally says YB’s name to make it clear that this diss was about him, “YoungBoy, what? This the big boy league. I put one up in your gut under the Jesus piece.”

Also adding that he believes the Louisiana rapper is a bad influence on his fans, “You’re poisoning the youth, nothing positive you do.”

Since the diss has dropped, Top has not responded.

SEE ALSO

Again? NLE Choppa Takes Shots At NBA YoungBoy In New Song was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber - Atlanta, GA

Wu-Tang Clan: A Country For Old Men

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

GloRilla Raises Eyebrows After Liking Shady Post About Megan Thee Stallion

Hip-Hop Wired

Abby Phillip On Viral Moment During Cam'ron Interview: 'I Knew That We Needed to End the Interview'

Hip-Hop Wired
Master P And The No Limit Soldiers Reunion - Huntsville, AL

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

7 Items
Lifestyle

Top 5 Neighborhoods To Go Trick Or Treating In Dallas

Vex Feature Image
Local DFW News

On The Radar: Dallas Music Artist, VEX, Releases Latest Single “Leave Me a Message”

18 Items
Entertainment

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
9 Items
Local DFW News

10 Dead In Separate Dallas-Fort Worth Shootings And Attacks

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close