Ten Toes: YFN Lucci Claims Attorney Wanted Him To Tell On Young Thug

Ten Toes: YFN Lucci Claims Attorney Wanted Him To Tell On Young Thug, He Refused

YFN Lucci hops on Big Bank’s Podcast and shares an interesting story about Young Thug.

Published on October 30, 2025

650 Lu made it clear from the beginning of his career that he would stay ten toes down and never tell. Regardless of whether it’s family or even a foe. On his new album, “ALREADY LEGEND”, he talks about staying solid on his song, “PIECES ON MY NECK”, saying, “While n*ggas painting they nails, and living fairytales, I was sitting up in my cell, I chose not to tell.”

Very on brand for the Summerhill rapper. During his sitdown with Big Bank, he reveals that the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis allegedly tried to twist his arm to cooperate against Young Thug. Dangling less time behind bars, and an early release if he sang. Lucci claimed that this happened “plenty of times,” that Fani Willis asked him to provide information against his former op.

Since both Lucci & Thuggers’ release, they have squashed their longtime beef. Which was huge for not only Atlanta, but Hip-Hop altogether. Even make guest appearances on each other’s albums. The two leaned into the drama and used it to their advantage during the album rollouts. Seemingly playfully dissing each other on Instagram, to turn around 24 hours later and have each other on their albums. 

YFN posted a picture of Thug saying, “ALBUM AIN’T NUN FOR A MILLION UGLY AHH MAN @thuggerthugger1 #ALREADYLEGEND FRIDAY F*CK BUDDY”

After the two Atlanta rappers released their projects, they both bumped into each other in the club and dapped it up for the first time in public. Cementing that, the beef was over, and both superstars made amends.

Ten Toes: YFN Lucci Claims Attorney Wanted Him To Tell On Young Thug, He Refused was originally published on hiphopwired.com

