Trump Tells Americans To Get Over It As He Prepares To Send ‘More Than The National Guard’ Into US Cities

The veil has officially been removed. Donald Trump is no longer just floating authoritarian ideas in campaign speeches; he’s now announcing them as active policy.

During a fiery, highly partisan address to U.S. troops aboard the USS George Washington in Japan, Trump laid out what can only be described as a war plan against American citizens, as he boasted about deploying the military to U.S. cities, telling the crowd of troops, “We have cities that are troubled; we can’t have cities that are troubled.”

“And we’re sending in our National Guard, and if we need more than the National Guard, we’ll send more than the National Guard, because we’re going to have safe cities”, he added.

While his supporters may view the declaration as strength, the truth is the rhetoric is a sinister blueprint for the federalization of local law enforcement and the militarization of American life — the next calculated step in the continued dismantling of democracy under Project 2025 and the lie of “public safety.”

The illegal deployment of troops on their own soil is not only treasonous but also racist, disproportionately targeting Democratic-led jurisdictions and cities with large Black and brown populations like Chicago, Los Angeles, and Memphis. His insistence that “we can do as we want to do”, dismissing the authority of local governors and mayors, marks a chilling embrace of federal overreach that disregards constitutional limits altogether.

“You know, people don’t care if we send in our military, if we send in our national guard, if we send in space command, they don’t care who the hell it is, they just want to be safe, and we have safe cities now,” Trump said. “We’re starting in Memphis, and Memphis was a disaster. It’s been there, they’ve been there for two weeks, and it’s a whole different series. Crime is less than half, and within a month it’ll be gone, getting rid of all the bad ones, and we’re going to go into Chicago.”

Under federal law, active-duty military forces cannot engage in civilian policing except under extraordinary circumstances defined by the Insurrection Act. Trump, however, has repeatedly hinted that he intends to invoke that power more broadly, allowing him to sidestep state objections and unleash the armed forces on American soil.

“We’re going to go into our cities; we’re going to clean them out. We’re going to straighten them out, and we’re going to have safe cities because you want to protect safe cities. We’re going to have beautiful, safe cities, and it’s happening very quickly and very easily, actually, it’s easy for us; it’s hard for them,” Trump continued. “We have to have a little more help. It doesn’t matter really, we could do as we want to do, but it would be nice to have more help from some of the Democrat governors that don’t mind in Chicago.”

This isn’t about crime; it’s about the control of the American people. Trump’s speeches have become increasingly laced with authoritarian undertones, casting political opposition as chaos, dissenters as “career criminals,” and himself as the only one who can restore order, while the moves of his administration continue to teeter on illegal and treacherous.

He bragged about using military force to “clean out” Washington, D.C., boasting, “It took 12 days, we got 1,700 people” — a dangerous precedent promoting the use of domestic military action to not only claim political victory but also silence foes.

But it’s the ultimate message that couldn’t be plainer; he’s not seeking cooperation from state leaders, he’s seeking submission for its occupation, all in an attempt to continue robbing America blind and stay in office.

Perhaps most revealing was Trump’s claim that his version of America is now based solely on “merit.”

“We wanted the Supreme Court to think based on merit. You know about that, right? Merit everything now in our country is based on merit and that’s why I look at you and I see nothing but merit it’s great to have a country back where we can go by merit now we don’t go by anything else except for talent and work and hard work and it’s such a big win that was such one of the most important wins,” Trump said.

But “merit,” in Trump’s lexicon, has always meant loyalty. From his earliest appointments to his latest legal battles, Trump rewards those who bend the rules in his favor and punishes anyone who dares to challenge him. This new invocation of “meritocracy” is a dog whistle for ideological purity, a system where worthiness is determined by allegiance to Trump’s movement. A play we see happening in real time with each appointee.

During the visit, Trump also continued the narrative of electoral grievance, insisting that his reelection was “too big to rig,” despite his multiple previous admissions, framing his return to power as an act of divine salvation.

“You know we won the second election by a lot, so we had to just prove it by winning the third,” Trump continued. “[It’s] too big to rig, I called it. It was too big to rig, and it was an amazing … it was an amazing victory, and thank goodness we won because we were in big trouble, we were in big big trouble.”

The subtext is clear: in the mind of Trump, democracy only works when it delivers him power. Anything else, including elections, protests, or courts, that don’t favor him are threats to be neutralized.

By blurring the line between domestic security and political dominance, Trump is laying the groundwork for a future where military presence in U.S. streets becomes normalized, not as a response to crisis, but as a tool of control.

The danger isn’t just that he’s saying it; it’s his penchant for testing the nation’s willingness to accept it.

If America doesn’t see Trump and his farce of a presidency for what it is — a heist and coup draped in the flag of law and order — by the time the troops roll in, it won’t be for our safety but instead the fragmented remains of American survival.











