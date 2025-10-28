Listen Live
X.O No Sleep on Reinvention, Acting Dreams, and 'Love Somebody'

Published on October 28, 2025

Houston’s own X.O. No Sleep recently pulled up on Incognito for a must-see episode dropping gems about his journey, his creative process, and what’s next. The multi-talented artist, known for his smooth vibes and production skills, got real about the grind and his evolution in the industry.

A major highlight was the origin story of his hit single, “Love Somebody.” X.O. explained that the track came from a period of self-reinvention. After feeling like he had maxed out his previous trap sound, he decided to switch it up. “I gotta come harder,” he recalled thinking. After playing a snippet for his crew, the reaction was immediate, confirming he was on the right path. The fans agreed, telling him, “That’s your lane, bro… You can’t go wrong talking to them ladies.”



Beyond the music, X.O. shared his diverse talents, revealing he plays the drums and piano. This creative energy extends to his visuals, where he takes a hands-on approach. He also touched on his desire to get into acting, mentioning a role in the Houston-based movie “The Dirty Third” and his ambition to land bigger roles.

When asked what he’s most proud of, X.O. didn’t hesitate. “I’m most proud of just like me and like us not giving up,” he shared, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and loyalty to the team he started with.

From his first booking in Denver to his dream of acting in a “Martin” reboot, X.O. No Sleep proved he’s a creator dedicated to his craft and his community. His new single, “Love Somebody,” is out now on all platforms, serving as a preview for a project he promises will be his “best body of work ever.”

