Top 10 Foods That Pair Well With Chocolate

Published on October 28, 2025

Chocolate has a rich history that dates back over 3,000 years to ancient Mesoamerica, where the Olmecs, Mayans, and Aztecs revered cacao as a sacred crop. Today, it is one of the most favored treats, sweets, toppings, in all of the world.

National Chocolate Day is a sweet celebration dedicated to indulging in and appreciating the rich, delicious world of chocolate in all its forms!

Here are the top 10 foods that pair exceptionally well with chocolate:

Strawberries – The classic combination of juicy, tart strawberries and rich chocolate is a timeless favorite.

Peanut Butter – The creamy, salty flavor of peanut butter perfectly complements the sweetness of chocolate.

Bananas – Sweet and soft bananas pair beautifully with chocolate in desserts like fondue or banana splits.

Sea Salt – A sprinkle of sea salt enhances the sweetness and depth of chocolate, creating a balanced flavor profile.

Raspberries – Their tartness and vibrant flavor contrast wonderfully with the richness of chocolate.

Caramel – The buttery, sweet notes of caramel blend seamlessly with chocolate for a decadent treat.

Coffee – The bold, bitter notes of coffee enhance the flavor of chocolate, making them a perfect match.

Orange – The citrusy brightness of orange zest or slices pairs beautifully with dark chocolate.

Almonds – Crunchy and nutty, almonds add texture and a mild flavor that complements chocolate.

Chili Peppers – For the adventurous, the heat of chili peppers adds an exciting kick to chocolate’s sweetness.

These pairings can be enjoyed in various forms, from desserts to beverages, offering endless possibilities for chocolate lovers!

