Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy's Release Date From Prison Revealed

Diddy’s Release Date From Prison Revealed

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Source: MediaPunch / Getty

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ release date from federal prison for prostitution-related convictions has been revealed.

According to News Nation, records from the Bureau of Prisons list, Combs is expected to be released from a federal prison in May 2028. His release date could come sooner with “good conduct” time earned while serving his sentence.

Combs, a hip-hop producer and founder of Bad Boy Records, was sentenced to a little over four years for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Man Act. He was acquitted of more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

His trial featured several allegations of drug-infused “freak-offs” involving male escorts and his former romantic partners, including Cassie Ventura, who testified in the trial.

Combs’ camp confirmed that the disgraced music mogul was recently pursuing a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump. A spokesperson from the White House said that rumors of Combs’ being granted a pardon had “zero truth.”

“The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations,” the rep said in a statement.

A federal judge has also denied Combs’ request to be housed at a minimum security prison in New Jersey, according to Vibe.

SEE ALSO

Diddy’s Release Date From Prison Revealed was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

ComplexCon 2025

Snoop Dogg Pops Out For No Limit In Surprise Verzuz Moment

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump Sticks His Orange Nose In The "Console Wars," DHS Uses 'Halo' To Recruit For ICE

Hip-Hop Wired
Namesake : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

YesJulz Says A VIP Kicked Her Off Their Private Plane In Poland, People Are Saying It Was Ye

Hip-Hop Wired
Concert For Diana

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
77 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

2 Items
News

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next for the Mogul?

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

The Beat Invasion With Spaceboi Fresh
Entertainment

🌟 Star Gazing Spotlight: KV from Rock Island to the Metroplex!

Contests

Register To Win Tickets To See Gunna Wun World Tour

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close