Listen Live
Celebrity

Angela Bassett, Damson Idris & More At Vogue World: Hollywood

Star-Studded Slay: Angela Bassett, Damson Idris, Teyana Taylor & More A-Listers Dominate The Runway At Vogue World: Hollywood

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

This year’s Vogue World runway was dripping with star power, featuring cameos from the biggest names in Hollywood.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

On Sunday, October 26, the esteemed fashion magazine paid homage to the film industry with its annual fashion show, Vogue World: Hollywood, on the iconic Paramount Studios lot.

Vogue reports that the event featured looks inspired by Hollywood’s biggest costume designers from films like Marie Antoinette, West Side Story, and Dune.

Still, the celebration was for a good cause, with 100 percent of the ticket proceeds going to the Entertainment Community Fund, which supports actors, workers, and creatives in cinema, specifically focused on costume professionals impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Baz Luhrmann directed the runway show, which Nicole Kidman kicked off with a rendition of Gilda’s “Don’t Put the Blame on Me,” dressed as Rita Hayworth’s titular character. Luhrmann followed by telling the audience that “this is not a normal fashion parade” and to continue “cheering and bringing the energy up,” per E! News.

The show was split up into seven acts, with brands Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, ALAÏA, Marc Jacobs, Valentino, and Balmain each representing a different genre of film.

Angela Bassett hit the runway in her Queen Ramonda costume from Black Panther.

Followed later by Danai Gurira and Teyana Taylor in more costumes from the iconic film.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty

Regé-Jean Page walked in Ferragamo.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Laura Harrier wore Fendi.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

LaKeith Stanfield rocked Dior.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Ayo Edebiri wore Chanel.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith stunned in Diotima.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Damson Idris wore Dries Van Noten.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Tyriq Withers looked dapper in Ferragamo.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

The event also featured musical performances, including a show-stopping rendition of “Gorgeous” from Doja Cat.

In case you missed it, watch the Vogue World: Hollywood runway show in its entirety down below:

The post Star-Studded Slay: Angela Bassett, Damson Idris, Teyana Taylor & More A-Listers Dominate The Runway At Vogue World: Hollywood appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Star-Studded Slay: Angela Bassett, Damson Idris, Teyana Taylor & More A-Listers Dominate The Runway At Vogue World: Hollywood was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

ComplexCon 2025

Snoop Dogg Pops Out For No Limit In Surprise Verzuz Moment

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump Sticks His Orange Nose In The "Console Wars," DHS Uses 'Halo' To Recruit For ICE

Hip-Hop Wired
Namesake : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

YesJulz Says A VIP Kicked Her Off Their Private Plane In Poland, People Are Saying It Was Ye

Hip-Hop Wired
Concert For Diana

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
77 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

2 Items
News

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next for the Mogul?

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

The Beat Invasion With Spaceboi Fresh
Entertainment

🌟 Star Gazing Spotlight: KV from Rock Island to the Metroplex!

Contests

Register To Win Tickets To See Gunna Wun World Tour

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close