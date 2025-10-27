Listen Live
News

Jamie Foxx Snaps On Heckler Who Threw A Bottle At GloRilla On Stage

Jamie Foxx went in full big brother mode when someone decided to throw a bottle at GloRilla.

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jamie Foxx Snaps On Heckler Who Threw A Bottle At GloRilla On Stage
Source: Natasha Campos/Netflix / Getty

Jamie Foxx went in full big brother mode when someone decided to throw a bottle at GloRilla.

During a Halloween-themed party at the Foxx’s residence, Big Blo pulled up and did her big one. Performing some of her songs, a troll in the stands interrupted her. According to TMZ, a bottle was thrown at her, and she instantly snapped (rightfully so). Stopping the performance and snapping on the alleged bottler thrower, “I don’t care how old you is, you gon get your a** beat. Act like you got some sense.”

Foxx quickly hopped in to let the Memphis rapper know he has her back, “Who did it? Why would you do some sh*t like that goofy a** n*gga? This is for free, y’all don’t deserve this bro.” In the video, it appears the rest of the crowd was pointing at the person who allegedly threw the bottle at the stage. The legendary singer/actor also threatened to shut the show down due to the disrespect toward Glo, “I’m so disappointed, I love y’all all, but I hate whoever the f*ck that was. Wow, should we just pull the plug?”

Shortly after that, GloRilla was a pro and shook it off, shutting the stage down as she always does.

10 months before this incident, Foxx was hit with glass at his birthday dinner, which led him to get stitches. No further news on whether the heckler was arrested at the Halloween party.

SEE ALSO

Jamie Foxx Snaps On Heckler Who Threw A Bottle At GloRilla On Stage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals

Keke Palmer Facing Backlash Over HBCU Dramedy ‘Southern Fried Rice’

Hip-Hop Wired
P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Hip-Hop Wired
Halo: Campaign Evolved

'Halo: Campaign Evolved' Bring's Xbox's Biggest Mascot, Master Chief, To PlayStation

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
The Beat Invasion With Spaceboi Fresh
Entertainment

🌟 Star Gazing Spotlight: KV from Rock Island to the Metroplex!

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 3 - Caesar's Superdome
Entertainment

No Limit vs Cash Money Verzuz: Culture vs Hits — Who Really Won?

Floyd Mayweather, Chingy and Hoopz of "Flava Flav Show" at BET
Pop Culture

R.I.P. Posta Boy: Freestyle Friday Legend Passes Away at 43

Celebrity

Tamar Braxton Steps In On Wifey Duty With Birdman At VERZUZ In Toni’s Absence: ‘I’ma Hold It Down For Her’

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close