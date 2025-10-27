Listen Live
News

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next for the Mogul?

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Concert For Diana
Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

Diddy will have to hear different type of bars for the next couple of years. His release date has been confirmed. 

As per Complex Diddy’s release date has been revealed. The online magazine is exclusively reporting that the Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that Bad Boy Entertainment founder is slated to be released May 8, 2028. While that may seem like only two and a half years, the release date includes his time served since he was arrested on Sept. 16, 2024. Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution. His legal team has expressed dissatisfaction with the judge’s sentencing. According to BBC his lawyers notified the United States Federal Court that they plan to appeal the conviction and 50 month sentence. 

TRENDING: Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

Earlier this month President Donald Trump was asked about the rumors that he is considering formally pardoning Diddy. While he confirmed that the disgraced entrepreneur did in fact request for his sentence be commuted by the POTUS, Trump made it clear that the plea isn’t out the ordinary. “A lot of people have asked me for pardons” the politician said. Last week The White House publicly denounced the hearsay that Donald Trump would pardon Diddy via a formal statement. “There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news,” the official told NBC News in a statement. “The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”

In recent news Diddy’s friend Charlucci Finney shared with The Daily Mail that the “I Need A Girl” rapper was almost attacked while in jail. “He woke up with a knife to his throat” Finney revealed. “I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened.” A representative from Metropolitan Detention Center, the facility where Diddy is being housed, has yet to comment on the alleged incident. 

Between appeals, rumors of pardons, and reports from behind bars, Diddy’s legal saga is far from over.

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next for the Mogul? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals

Keke Palmer Facing Backlash Over HBCU Dramedy ‘Southern Fried Rice’

Hip-Hop Wired
P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Hip-Hop Wired
Halo: Campaign Evolved

'Halo: Campaign Evolved' Bring's Xbox's Biggest Mascot, Master Chief, To PlayStation

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
The Beat Invasion With Spaceboi Fresh
Entertainment

🌟 Star Gazing Spotlight: KV from Rock Island to the Metroplex!

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 3 - Caesar's Superdome
Entertainment

No Limit vs Cash Money Verzuz: Culture vs Hits — Who Really Won?

Floyd Mayweather, Chingy and Hoopz of "Flava Flav Show" at BET
Pop Culture

R.I.P. Posta Boy: Freestyle Friday Legend Passes Away at 43

Celebrity

Tamar Braxton Steps In On Wifey Duty With Birdman At VERZUZ In Toni’s Absence: ‘I’ma Hold It Down For Her’

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close