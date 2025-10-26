Listen Live
News

Police Arrest Two Men in Louvre Crown Jewels Theft

Published on October 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Louvre Reopens Three Days After French Crown Jewels Stolen
Source: China News Service / Getty

PARIS, France — The Paris prosecutor’s office said Sunday that police have made arrests in connection with the major jewel heist at the Louvre Museum on October 19.

The theft occurred last weekend in the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery, where the French Crown Jewels are displayed.

Thieves stole nine items from two high-security cases during a swift, seven-minute operation.

The investigation led to the arrest of two men in their 30s who were already known to police.

One of the suspects was at Charles de Gaulle (Roissy) Airport while preparing to board a flight to Algeria.

The prosecutor’s office says the arrests are part of the ongoing investigation into the theft, which is valued at tens of millions of dollars.

SEE ALSO

Police Arrest Two Men in Louvre Crown Jewels Theft was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Hip-Hop Wired
Halo: Campaign Evolved

'Halo: Campaign Evolved' Bring's Xbox's Biggest Mascot, Master Chief, To PlayStation

Hip-Hop Wired
Icy Hot & The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Launch Latest Comebaq Court, In Partnership With Boys & Girls Club Of Northeast Texas

Gamblin' A Fool: Shaquille O'Neal Shakes His Head At NBA Players That Got Arrested

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 3 - Caesar's Superdome
Entertainment

No Limit vs Cash Money Verzuz: Culture vs Hits — Who Really Won?

The Beat Invasion With Spaceboi Fresh
Entertainment

🌟 Star Gazing Spotlight: KV from Rock Island to the Metroplex!

Portrait of a young African woman eating, using tablet and enjoying music outdoors
DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair: FREE LUNCH

Celebrity

Tamar Braxton Steps In On Wifey Duty With Birdman At VERZUZ In Toni’s Absence: ‘I’ma Hold It Down For Her’

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close