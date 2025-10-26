Listen Live
Could Kamala Harris Be President in 2028? She Says 'Possibly'

Kamala Harris Hints At A Return To The White House — And Supporters Are Ready

Her latest comments are sparking conversation, hope, and a renewed sense of change among the people who believed in her first.

Published on October 25, 2025

56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Kamala Harris is not done fighting for the people yet. She said as much during a recent interview that has social media talking. Does this mean Kamala Harris 2028 is a reality? Some hope so.

Here’s what we know.

Kamala’s “Possibly” Has Everyone Talking — and the Internet Is Listening

In a new BBC interview that’s already taking over timelines, the former vice president didn’t rule out the idea of returning to the White House – this time, as president. When asked if she could ever see herself in the top seat, Kamala smiled and said, “Possibly.”

Since the news broke, coverage has gone viral. The clip has sparked excitement, conversation, and a wave of “we’re ready” energy among her supporters.

The BBC article noted that Kamala’s tone hit different this time. In past interviews, she played it safe with polite, non-committal answers like “maybe, maybe not,” or “I’m not focusing on that right now.” But this time her tone felt sharper and more assured. The BBC said she was quick to put herself back in the conversation.

From Megan to Beyoncé, the Culture Still Believes in Kamala Harris

Her historic campaign – as the first Black and South Asian woman to ever serve as vice president and lead a major-party presidential ticket – inspired millions. It also drew strong support from across the culture.

Megan Thee Stallion helped build early momentum with her Hotties for Harris push in Atlanta, rallying young voters and celebrating Kamala’s connection to Black women. As the race heated up, Kerry Washington and other stars kept her name buzzing online, amplifying her message and encouraging turnout. And near the end, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland lent their voices, showing that the culture was behind her.

A

cross social media, supporters are once again showing up. “Kamala already has my vote,” one fan commented under a coverage of the Howard University graduate’s words. The message is clear – many voters who backed her before are still standing behind her now.

And Kamala seems ready to continue the work. “I’m not done,” she said — a reminder that public service is in her bones. She brushed off polls and critics the same way she always has: with grace, focus, and conviction.

She hasn’t made anything official yet, but the excitement is hard to ignore. And judging by the reaction, supporters are already showing up. When Kamala Harris decides to run, it looks like they’ll be more than ready to cast their vote.

Kamala Harris Hints At A Return To The White House — And Supporters Are Ready was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

