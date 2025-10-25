The Gworls Are Fighting… Over Chanel: Yung Miami Pulls Receipts On Tyla Song Stealing Claims, Trolls Her On X

Source: Kayla Oaddams/TheStewartofNY

Yung Miami isn’t letting up on her claim that Tyla stole her latest track, “Chanel” from the former City Girl, and now she’s entered the chat with receipts.

After first claiming that she played the song for the South African starlet, Yung Miami is coming through with an initial tweet about the track that was sent out over a year ago. As BOSSIP previously reported, the one-time City Girl blasted the singer for “running off” with her song and then retweeted a fan who name-dropped Tyla, proving that her beef was with the “Water” artist.

The songs, while vastly different, do both repeat a demand for Chanel; however, Yung Miami’s previewing of the track had failed to produce an actual song in over a year. Thus, many fans chalked it up to a case of simply not moving fast enough to capitalize on the anticipation surrounding the track. Miami had been pretty mum about the allegations for a few days, but seemingly reignited her beef after Tyla released the official visuals for the upbeat bop.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Though people have tried to point out how vastly different the two tunes are, Yung Miami isn’t having it. She took to X, once again, airing her grievances behind the track with reposts from fans and not-so-fans alike.

She also reposted negative comments about Tyla’s track, choosing one in particular that claimed the South African’s luxury was flea market, at best. Chile.

Yung Miami has not addressed why she never released her own track “Take Me To Chanel” and why she still isn’t moving ahead with it if it was hers to begin with. She did; however, send out a tweet saying, “Get in the car we’re going to Chanel” which she then cross-posted onto her IG stories with the caption, “Driver take me to Chanel.” So, maybe, she’s got something planned for her fans after all.

Miami has been pretty quiet on the music front, in general, with most of her time in the spotlight still being dedicated to speaking on her former (?) relationship with Diddy. Recently, she sat down with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked and discussed how the two came to be.

“He pulled up on me a couple of times,” she said. “He actually fell in love with me first. Why y’all think it was me? He was f***ing with me!”

She also claimed that the two went to church and referred to the disgraced music mogul as “a vibe.” During Diddy’s time of need, the “Act Up” artist penned a letter to the judge on his behalf, calling him “a good man.” Seems there’s no love lost between the two of them.

Nonetheless, it’s unclear what Yung Miami’s standing is with her label Quality Control, as she previously claimed they wouldn’t let her release music and that they didn’t see growth from her as an artist.

I’m not able to release music right now,” she said during an episode of Caresha Please. “It’s like when I try to turn my music in, it’s just like ‘We don’t see no growth in your music’ or ‘You not elevating.’ You know, like ‘The fans you’ve had since years ago, they’re grown now.'”

Well, for now, it seems like Tyla’s winning the battle of the Chanel-inspired tracks.

The post The Gworls Are Fighting… Over Chanel: Yung Miami Pulls Receipts On Tyla Song Stealing Claims, Trolls Her On X appeared first on Bossip.

The Gworls Are Fighting… Over Chanel: Yung Miami Pulls Receipts On Tyla Song Stealing Claims, Trolls Her On X was originally published on bossip.com