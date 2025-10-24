A Baddie & A Princess: Halle Bailey Stuns At The Jennifer Hudson Show In Red Hot Kim Shui

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Halle Bailey is clearly in her grown woman era – and loving it.

From her elevated style to her confident grace and sultry sound, Halle continues to evolve right before our eyes. She knows she’s that girl. Like many of us, she’s learning from love, life, and growth – glowing through it all and unbothered.

All that energy was front and center this week as she slayed The Jennifer Hudson Show to promote her debut album, Love or Something Like It. Her fit was designer, her glam was flawless, and her body tea.

We Are Obsessed With Halle Bailey’s Crimson Kim Shui Moment

The star stepped onto the stage in a jaw-dropping crimson Kim Shui dress that left social media swooning. The rich, wine-red look featured a plunging neckline, a gathered mini skirt, and a flowing sash. She topped off the look with simple jewelry and killer black pumps. Showing off her legs and curvy figure, Halle’s look was bold and all about her.

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Her hair and makeup were also a moment. With her locs styled to perfection, dewy melanin skin, and subtle glam makeup, Halle looked like an absolute doll.

As Halle Bailey Walked The Spirit Tunnel, It Was The Bubbles For Us

Halle modeled her gorgeous designer dress as she sashayed down The Jennifer Hudson Show’s spirit tunnel. It was an entrance fit for a baddie and a Disney princess – and Halle ate it up in her own adorable way.

As she walked through the tunnel, Jennifer’s team surprised her with a personalized rendition of “Under the Sea.” It was a sweet nod to her iconic role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

As they sang, the hallway filled with bubbles – a perfect touch that reminded fans just how far Halle has come. From Disney princess to soulful young woman, she’s telling her story her way.

Halle Talks Healing Through Music and Sisterhood

Halle was quick to gush about her new project, Love or Something Like It, sitting down with J Hud. She revealed that the album took nearly four years to craft and called it a form of therapy.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this,” Halle shared. “But yeah, I have a new album coming out on Friday. It narrates my journey over the past four or five years of my life. After The Little Mermaid, I went on this beautiful journey of finding myself and falling in love. Pouring myself into this project was a form of therapy for me.”

Halle was intentional about collaborating exclusively with women. Her sister Chlöe Bailey, along with GloRilla and Mariah the Scientist all bring their own magic to the project.

“It was important for me to work with all women,” Halle said. “We just have a deeper understanding, especially when you go through things in love. It was really healing to connect and share those stories.”

Halle Wants To Inspire Younger Women With Her Journey Through Motherhood & Mental Health

Switching gears, Halle talked about another topic women can relate to: postpartum. Since giving birth to her baby, Halo, she has been open about her struggles with life adjustments, mental health, and overall physical well-being. The City of Los Angeles honored her for her advocacy.

“My mindset, what I was going through when I had my child. You know, I felt like, wow, I have to speak up about this, not only for the older woman but for the younger generation of women,” Halle said.

She reiterated the importance of sharing her story with J Hud, discussing the emotions and feelings that can accompany pregnancy, birth, and motherhood.

She continued, “There are a lot of girls my age around, they’re 24, 25, having children, and we kind of are like Oh my goodness when we give birth, we’re like wow, the emotions, the hormones, everything. You realize that you need a strong support system with you … You need people to love on you and make sure you’re OK.”

We love to see Halle winning, slaying, and creating. From Ariel to artist, music mogul to new mom, Halle’s glow-up is everything.

A Baddie & A Princess: Halle Bailey Stuns At The Jennifer Hudson Show In Red Hot Kim Shui was originally published on hellobeautiful.com