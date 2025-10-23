Listen Live
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Mocks Keyshia Ka'Oir For 'Lying' In Interview

Nicki Minaj Mocks Keyshia Ka’Oir For ‘Lying’ About Alleged Allergic Reaction: ‘The Liar Got To Doing What The Liar Is Known To Best Do’

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nicki Minaj is still going off on Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir.

Nicki Minaj and Keyshia Ka'oir
Source: Arturo Holmes / Prince Williams

Gucci and Keyshia recently stopped by The Breakfast Club, where they talked about the rapper’s mental health struggles and how they both work together to manage his episodes. Shortly after the interview was released, fans on social media started to question Ka’oir’s seemingly swollen face, with some speculating she had recently undergone cosmetic procedures.

The model and entrepreneur responded to these comments in her Instagram post about the interview, writing, “I had an allergic reaction & my face was swollen during the #BreakfastClub interview but I still wanted to do it. It’s better now! Thank you.”

She went on to double down on her reasoning via Instagram Stories, saying she chose not to cancel the interview because she wanted to help raise awareness around mental health.

Nicki Minaj didn’t seem to care about her reasoning, though, continuing her online rants about Ka’Oir just one day after accusing the model of copying her and being married to Gucci only to ‘sedate’ him.

The rapper went on a Spaces rant aimed at Keyshia on October 22, calling her a liar following her claims of an allergic reaction.

“Notice she ain’t say she got bit by a bee or some s*** that she had an allergic reaction. Notice she ain’t say that prior to that footage coming out,” she said before starting to mimic Ka’oir’s Jamaican accent.

“Like she didn’t wake up that morning and say, ‘Oh s***! My God, y’all, I got sting by a bee,’” she continued. “No b***h. It was when the footage came out that she seen her filter didn’t come with her outside that day, which is when the liar got to lying. It was when she saw herself that she jumped. Haha, ya jumped. It was when she saw that the filler had stopped filling in that the liar got to doing what the liar is known to best do, b***h.”

Prior to Nicki’s latest rant, Ka’oir appeared to respond to her first jabs in a recent Instagram post. Keyshia posted a carousel of photos on Instagram–some were solo shots and some included her husband–captioned, “I’m like nah……. since when ….. out here embarrassing ….”

The post also included the song “On The News” by Young Thug featuring Cardi B, seemingly hinting at the fact that Minaj can’t stop talking about her. She has yet to reply to Nicki’s second rant.

The post Nicki Minaj Mocks Keyshia Ka’Oir For ‘Lying’ About Alleged Allergic Reaction: ‘The Liar Got To Doing What The Liar Is Known To Best Do’ appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Nicki Minaj Mocks Keyshia Ka’Oir For ‘Lying’ About Alleged Allergic Reaction: ‘The Liar Got To Doing What The Liar Is Known To Best Do’  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

We Played 'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' In Mouse Mode & Actually Enjoyed It

Hip-Hop Wired
Rick Owens: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Cardi B Puts Down $250K On Upcoming UFC 321 Main Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Makes Statement In The Oval Office

Gross: Trump's Obsession In Getting Project 2025 Co-Author Laid

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
School photo
News

Lake Highlands Teen Stabbed Breaking Up Bus Fight

2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
News

Toys “R” Us Back Outside — Holiday Pop-Up Hits Grapevine Mills

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Trending
9 Items

Trending

News

They Destroyed The White House For Trump’s Ballroom—And The Photos Are Devastating

Movies

From Music to Film: Jermaine Dupri’s Latest Atlanta Tribute

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close