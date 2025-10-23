Summer Walker Gets Real About Catching Lil Meech Creepin’, That Viral Pose & Why She’s Done Being ‘Ride or Die’

Source: Udo Salters / Getty

Summer Walker hopped on 360 with Speedy and gave us the real, raw, and slightly petty tea we’ve all been waiting for. The R&B songstress sat down with host Speedy Morman for Complex’s long-form interview series and didn’t hold back about her infamous situationship with BMF actor Lil Meech, her viral pose and why she’s done being a “ride or die.”

Fans know about the “it’s my cousin” debacle that had social media in shambles and birthed one of the most memeable breakup poses of all time. Now, Summer’s speaking out about her relationship with the actor.

When Speedy brought up love and loyalty, Summer got straight to the point.

“You just look dumb,” she laughed, keeping it as transparent as ever.

Fans immediately recognized the callback to her viral breakup moment, when she caught Meech allegedly cheating and later hit Instagram with that body language that screamed, “I’m good off this.” The clip from the new interview spread like wildfire on social media, especially after being reposted by @Glock_Topickz on X, where fans praised her for the ultimate glow-up moment.

In the Complex convo, the “Girls Need Love” singer reflected on how she used to bend over backward in the name of being a “ride or die.” Now? She’s retired from that role.

“I was trying to be solid for people who weren’t solid for me,” she admitted.

That one line hit home for every woman who’s ever had to learn that lesson the hard way. Summer also let her humor shine through, joking about her new outlook on relationships. In another viral Instagram reel, she said she’s over men altogether and just wants “peace, quiet, and a good meal.”The clip had fans in the comments saying, “Sis, we felt that in our soul.”

Summer also addressed her viral red carpet pose. She quotes one of her favorite movies, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, starring Will Ferrell. One of the legendary lines is Ferrell’s character saying, “I don’t know what to do with my hands,” when posing during his win. Walker attributes it to being “awkward” and not knowing what to do with her body during red carpet moments.

Beyond the headlines, Summer’s growth is undeniable. From cleaning houses and working fast food to headlining tours and topping R&B charts, she’s living proof that healing and hustling can coexist. Whether she’s making hit records or making us laugh through heartbreak, Summer Walker remains that girl. She’s unfiltered, unbothered, and unfazed.

Catch the full interview and all the hilarious gems on Complex’s 360 with Speedy here.

