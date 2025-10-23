Listen Live
Hermès Names Grace Wales Bonner Creative Director

Hermès Names Grace Wales Bonner Creative Director — New Era Begins

Becoming the first Black woman to lead a major fashion house.

Published on October 23, 2025

Dover Street Market Open House To Celebrate Photo London 2025
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

One of the world’s most beloved fashion labels has a new creative director. Hermès has appointed Grace Wales Bonner to oversee their menswear category.

As per Rueters, Grace Wales Bonner has stepped into a new era professionally and personally. This week, the luxury brand known for its very pricey and collectable Birkin bag announced that she will be leading its men’s ready-to-wear efforts. Born in South London, the Central Saint Martins (2014) alumna is synonymous for pushing the boundaries of fashion with cultural touches while keeping a keen eye on craftsmanship. That same year, Bonner launched her eponymous brand with her debut collection “Ebonics.”

Since then, the creative has been recognized by the industry and her peers alike. She has received multiple awards, including the CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award in 2021 and the British Fashion Award for Menswear Designer in 2024. Grace Wales Bonner expressed her enthusiasm about the appointment in a formal statement. “I am deeply honored to be appointed Creative Director of Hermès Men’s Ready-to-Wear. To open this new chapter and join such a lineage of artisans and creators is a dream for me. I am immensely grateful to Axel Dumas and Pierre-Alexis Dumas for giving me the opportunity to bring my vision to this magical house,” she said.

Pierre-Alexis Dumas, Artistic Director of Hermès also detailed why Bonner’s appointment is so significant for the brand. “I am very happy to welcome Grace into our family of artistic directors. Grace’s taste and curiosity for artistic practice strongly resonate with Hermès’s creative philosophy. We are only at the beginning of a dialogue that will continue to grow,” he said.

Grace Wales Bonner is expected to present her first collection for Hermès in 2027.

