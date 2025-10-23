Listen Live
Uncategorized

Feds Uncover Sports Gambling Ring with NBA Stars

Feds Uncover Sports Gambling Ring Involving NBA Stars and the Mafia

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncy Billups and ex-NBA player Damon Jones were among those taken down in the bust.

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The FBI just blew the lid off what they’re calling one of the biggest sports-related gambling busts in decades. Director Kash Patel confirmed Thursday that 31 people—including NBA coaches, players, and associates—were arrested after a two-year federal probe into an underground betting operation allegedly backed by the La Cosa Nostra families.

At the center of it all: Operation Zhen Diagram, a joint task force effort involving the FBI’s New York field office, IRS Criminal Investigations, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Agents say the network was funneling millions of dollars through rigged poker games, fixed NBA betting lines, and crypto laundering setups designed to hide the money trail.

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former NBA player/coach Damon Jones were among the high-profile names listed in the 147-page indictment. Prosecutors allege that some of the defendants used insider information and player connections to influence bets and manipulate outcomes on select games.

Court documents reveal that members of the operation held exclusive high-stakes poker nights in Las Vegas, Miami, and New York—where athletes, agents, and entertainment figures would gamble with money routed through crypto wallets and shell companies. Investigators also tracked a series of encrypted messages and offshore transfers that tied several NBA affiliates directly to operation figures operating out of Brooklyn and Newark.

The FBI says the investigation kicked off after irregular betting patterns were flagged during the 2023–2024 NBA season, leading to a deep dive into financial transactions that linked multiple players to known gambling brokers.

Officials are calling this bust a “wake-up call” for professional sports, warning that the line between competition and corruption is getting thinner by the year.

Check out the indictment from the DOJ here

FOR UPDATES ON THIS STORY AND MORE LISTEN TO THE TOXIK BOYZ @HOLLYWOODZAY AND @IAMDJPAPARON WEEKNIGHTS 8PM-12AM ON 979 THE BEAT.

.

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

We Played 'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' In Mouse Mode & Actually Enjoyed It

Hip-Hop Wired
Rick Owens: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Cardi B Puts Down $250K On Upcoming UFC 321 Main Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Makes Statement In The Oval Office

Gross: Trump's Obsession In Getting Project 2025 Co-Author Laid

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Image from Robbery and Shooting Arrest
News

Inmate Hides Gun In Buttocks: Shot Fellow Inmate

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Texas State Fair Kicks Off In Dallas
News

State Fair of Texas Saw Its Lowest Attendance in a Decade

Rows of locked prison cells , Alcatraz, San Francisco, California.
News

Texas Corrections Officer Fired For Smuggling Chicken Wings To Inmate

School photo
News

Commissioner Morath Poised to Take Action Against Fort Worth ISD

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close