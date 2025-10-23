Fort Worth ISD is expected to be taken over by the Texas Education Agency. This is one of the largest school districts in Texas. A takeover by the Texas Education Agency means that the district’s school boards and superintendents could be replaced with state appointees. This move could last up to 3 years. Fort Worth ISD continues to try to turn the district around after a campus received 5 years of consecutive failing grades, triggering state law that requires state intervention. The TEA would oversee district operations such as budgets, staffing, and policy decisions. The goal is to address existing problems and eventually return control to the local community once the district improves. The current school board of Fort Worth ISD will be removed, and a board of leadership will be appointed from there; the leadership of Fort Worth ISD could look different. This process often takes a few months. Texas Education Agency To Take Over Fort Worth ISD was originally published on majic945.com

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath held a Zoom press conference today, October 23rd, at 9:00 a.m. to discuss the state of the district and his decision. He said, "We can not allow our schools to fail our children. Period. We are committed to ensuring we have the best set of systems, leaders, and school leaders in the country in Fort Worth to give kids what they morally deserve in terms of a learning and rigorous learning environment."

The district made a statement saying that when the TEA issues an official announcement, Fort Worth ISD will review it immediately and share verified information. They also added that their focus remains on their students by providing uninterrupted learning.

Reporters had a chance to ask TEA commissioner mike morath what he would say to families and other critics who are concerned about the state take over at Fort worth ISD since it is only one school failing rating and that school is not operating anymore, in so many words morath said when a school districts leadership fails to reup the ratings for campuses its his job to make sure the TEA intervenes.

Morath has been closely watching this district, even visiting campuses in Fort Worth back in August. The district has shown improvement cutting the number of F rated schools from 31 to 11 in one year and boosting several campuses from an F to a B. despite those gains sources say the state still plans to step in. last night the head of the parent group FORT which stands for families organized resistance takeover spoke out to wfaa reporter saying his main feeling is anxiety, worry of the unknown but hes also optimistic.