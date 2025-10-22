Source: Gallo Images / Getty

Kevin McCall Says Chris Brown Still Owes Him $25K: “That Ain’t Fair”

R&B singer-rapper Kevin McCall got emotional on the Back on Figg podcast while revisiting his longtime fallout with Chris Brown — claiming he’s still owed $25,000 for four songs he helped write.

McCall, who co-wrote early Breezy hits like “Deuces” and “Strip,” broke down in tears during Monday’s (Oct. 20) episode, saying he shouldn’t be struggling while Brown’s raking in tour millions.

“Why I got an EBT card and this n**a made ninety-whatever-million?” McCall said. “That sht ain’t fair.”

The two haven’t worked together in nearly fifteen years, and McCall says their relationship soured once Brown “started being surrounded by fake people.” The Back on Figg hosts tried to lift his spirits after he admitted to past suicidal thoughts.

Not long after the clip started trending, Young Thug jumped into the conversation, telling McCall to “hit me up for that $25K.”

Chris Brown hasn’t publicly responded, but fans remember him mocking McCall in a past video, calling him a “b***h” and denying the writing claims. Since their split, Brown has dropped six albums and just wrapped his Breezy Bowl XX World Tour, which reportedly grossed over $100 million.

Whether a reunion—or repayment—ever happens is still up in the air, but social media is already taking sides.

Kevin McCall Says Chris Brown Still Owes Him $25K: “That Ain’t Fair” was originally published on hot1009.com