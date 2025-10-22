Listen Live
Entertainment

Kevin McCall Says Chris Brown Still Owes Him $25K: “That Ain’t Fair”

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

American Artist Chris Brown Performs In South Africa
Source: Gallo Images / Getty

Kevin McCall Says Chris Brown Still Owes Him $25K: “That Ain’t Fair”

R&B singer-rapper Kevin McCall got emotional on the Back on Figg podcast while revisiting his longtime fallout with Chris Brown — claiming he’s still owed $25,000 for four songs he helped write.

McCall, who co-wrote early Breezy hits like “Deuces” and “Strip,” broke down in tears during Monday’s (Oct. 20) episode, saying he shouldn’t be struggling while Brown’s raking in tour millions.

“Why I got an EBT card and this n**a made ninety-whatever-million?” McCall said. “That sht ain’t fair.”

The two haven’t worked together in nearly fifteen years, and McCall says their relationship soured once Brown “started being surrounded by fake people.” The Back on Figg hosts tried to lift his spirits after he admitted to past suicidal thoughts.

Not long after the clip started trending, Young Thug jumped into the conversation, telling McCall to “hit me up for that $25K.”

Chris Brown hasn’t publicly responded, but fans remember him mocking McCall in a past video, calling him a “b***h” and denying the writing claims. Since their split, Brown has dropped six albums and just wrapped his Breezy Bowl XX World Tour, which reportedly grossed over $100 million.

Whether a reunion—or repayment—ever happens is still up in the air, but social media is already taking sides.

SEE ALSO

Kevin McCall Says Chris Brown Still Owes Him $25K: “That Ain’t Fair”  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Hip-Hop Wired
"Art for Life" Gala Honoring Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Hosted by Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Commutation After White House Denial

Hip-Hop Wired
2019 NBA All-Star Game

Wifey Knows Best: Keyshia Ka’oir Offered Gucci Mane $1M Not To Do The Verzuz Battle With Jeezy

Hip-Hop Wired
New York Comic Con 2025 - Day 2

Post Malone Sued For Millions By Limo Driver Over Music Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

iOne Local | Doja Cat | 2025-10-02
Contests

Register To Win Tickets To Doja Cat Ma Vie Tour

News

Wifey Knows Best: Keyshia Ka’oir Offered Gucci Mane $1M Not To Do The Verzuz Battle With Jeezy

Entertainment

Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage “You Sir Are The President of Puerto Rico”

Smiling businessman on white background
DFW Career Fair

The City of Dallas is Hiring!

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close