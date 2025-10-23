Listen Live
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath's Big Move %

Commissioner Morath Poised to Take Action Against Fort Worth ISD

Texas education chief set to announce state takeover of Fort Worth's school district

Published on October 23, 2025

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath lookin’ like he ’bout to slide through with that state takeover on Fort Worth ISD today according to WFAA, and that’s big news for the city. Word is, the state gotta make that move after one of the schools kept missin’ academic marks five years straight. This state action will make headlines as Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath is expected to announce this significant change.

Morath got a private sit-down with reporters at 9 a.m. to chop it up about what’s next for the district. Basically, under that House Bill 1842 law they passed back in 2015, if a school keeps flunkin’ five years in a row, the commissioner either gotta shut it down or snatch the local school board and replace ’em with a state-appointed crew, effectively announcing a state takeover of Fort Worth ISD.

That’s what they call a “state takeover,” and from what folks behind the scenes are sayin’, that’s exactly where Fort Worth ISD headed. TEA still ain’t made it official, but the word in the streets is—it’s goin’ down. Seems like Commissioner Mike Morath will soon formally announce taking over Fort Worth ISD.

Now, what ain’t clear yet is whether Morath gon’ swap out Superintendent Karen Molinar too. She just stepped in and got a lotta folks ridin’ for her in the district, but when the state pulls up, they usually clean house—board and superintendent both out the door. This speculation adds to the anxiety surrounding the expected announcement from Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

Morath been throwin’ shots at Fort Worth ISD’s numbers for a minute now. Back in August, he bigged up Dallas ISD for steppin’ up, then shaded Fort Worth in the same breath, sayin’:

“Unfortunately, in cases where a school board has failed to be able to do that, like in Fort Worth, the question is how do we turn those around as rapidly as possible.”

Then just this week….two days before the takeover talk—he name-dropped Fort Worth and Lake Worth ISD again, talkin’ accountability, which hints at the coming takeover announcement by the Texas Education Commissioner.

Long story short: looks like the state ‘bout to spin the block on Fort Worth ISD, and this time, it might be a full reset. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath’s announcement is anticipated with much speculation about the state takeover of Fort Worth ISD.

