Cardi B Puts Down $250K On Upcoming UFC 321 Main Event

Fresh off her record-breaking sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, Cardi B is having some fun with her “play dough” as she just bet a King Kong-sized grip on the upcoming UFC 321 Main Event.

According to Bloodyelbow.com, the Grammy award-winning rapper just put down a staggering $250,000 on the current Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall to successfully defend his title against Ciryl Gane on Saturday (Oct. 25) in Abu Dhabi.

While we’re used to seeing and hearing about male rappers placing bets this size on fights and other sporting events, you rarely hear (if ever) about female celebrities indulging in such betting practices. Then again, Cardi B is from the Bronx and is as raunchy and outspoken as any man alive, so this shouldn’t be as surprising as it seems.

Still, she needs some things to break her way before she can walk away with some more pocket change for her Hermés bags.

Per Bloodyelbow:

First, the Grammy-winning recording artist needs Tom Aspinall to beat Ciryl Gane on Saturday night.

The king of UFC heavyweights has blitzed through opponents with quick wins throughout his run in MMA’s premier promotion, but any form of victory will do for Cardi B.

If Aspinall delivers, Cardi B will be waiting on the result of Jake Paul’s exhibition bout with Gervonta Davis.

Once again, no knockout is needed, but ‘Tank’ must beat the YouTuber-turned-boxer on November 14.

If Aspinall and Davis both win their upcoming fights, Cardi B’s bet will pay out $460,000.

Imagine putting up $250,000 on a sporting event like it’s no thang. Can’t even be mad. She really worked her ass off to get this far in life (both literally and figuratively).

What do y’all think about Cardi B putting down this kind of cash on a UFC event? Let us know in the comments section below.

