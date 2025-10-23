Listen Live
Inmate Hides Gun In Butt During Transport Van

Inmate Hides Gun In Buttocks: Shot Fellow Inmate

Published on October 22, 2025

Things got crazy in New York Thursday night when an inmate allegedly shot another inmate inside a transport van headed to the Westchester County Jail, according to Mount Vernon police.

Authorities say around 7:40 p.m., five inmates were being moved when officers riding up front heard a single gunshot ring out. The driver flipped the van back to the station, where they found one inmate hit in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say the alleged shooter is 32-year-old Louis Santos from the Bronx, who’d just been arrested last week for forcible touching. Inside the van, cops found a .22-caliber Rohm revolver with one round spent and four live rounds still loaded.

Sources told investigators that Santos snuck the gun in by hiding it inside his body, yes INSIDE!!!… Law enforcement sources say the alleged shooter smuggled the gun in his buttocks.something officers somehow missed during intake, but who wouldve thought right? Authorities have not revealed the identities of the inmate who was shot or what led up to the shooting. What they did say is that now Mount Vernon PD is changing up protocol — metal detector wands will be mandatory for every new inmate going forward.

Chief Marcel Olifiers said the gun wasn’t reported stolen, but a full trace is underway. Santos is now facing a new list of chargesassault in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

The Westchester County D.A.’s Office says they’re assisting with the investigation and also launching an independent review through their Public and Law Enforcement Integrity Bureau to figure out exactly how the firearm slipped through.

