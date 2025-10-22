Listen Live
MAGA Torches Kash Patel Over Diwali Celebration Post

MAGAts Tell FBI Director Kash Patel To ‘Go Back’ Where He Came From After Celebratory Diwali Post

FBI Director Kash Patel got blasted by Christian conservatives for making a social media post celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Published on October 22, 2025

President Trump Holds Press Conference With FBI Director Kash Patel
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

FBI Director Kash Patel is finding out the MAGA way that tapdancing for white nationalism by doing things like publicly condemning Assata Shakur and conveniently forgetting who Dylann Roof is will not make white conservatives forget for even a moment that he is an Indian man, and thus, a “foreigner.”

On Monday, Patel made the simple mistake of thinking it would be OK for him to publicly acknowledge Diwali, the Hindu “Festival of Lights,” which is celebrated each autumn by more than a billion people, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists, while being a puppet for arguably the most vehemently xenophobic administration in recent history.

If Patel were as good at knowing his audience as he is at helping the Trump administration pretend Antifa is a real organization, he might have predicted that his simple and harmless Diwali shoutout would result in a mob of Krazed and Klanny Kristians yelling at him to “go back” to India, “get out of my country,” and “worship your sand demons” somewhere else.

Maybe Patel was asleep last year, when Vice President JD Vance was compelled to do a weak job of defending his Indian wife and children against the onslaught of racist and xenophobic MAGA attacks that erupted on social media the second he was announced as President Donald Trump’s running mate.

Perhaps he just wasn’t paying attention to the way Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has spent the last couple of years fending off attacks from white Christians, including the Caucasian Jesus freaks who recently grilled him at a Turning Point USA event over his Hindu background. Ramaswamy probably also thought cozying up to white supremacists by calling Juneteenth a “useless” holiday and promoting the Great Replacement Theory — as if he isn’t one of the brown people white people are afraid of being replaced by — would stop racists like Ann Coulter from telling him to his face that he’d never have their votes because “you’re an Indian.”

Of course, like Ramaswamy, Vance, and his wife, we can all expect Patel to ignore the bigotry while kowtowing to the bigots.

It’s like white people come to the MAGA world because it’s where they feel at home, while Black and brown people find themselves there, figure out soon enough that they’re going to have to navigate a culture of caucasity that fundamentally sees them as less than.

Welp — couldn’t be me.



was originally published on newsone.com

