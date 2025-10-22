From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage kept the party going on its second day with a night of high style and even higher notes. Cruisers stepped out in their finest for the formal sneakerball, a unique theme that blended elegant gowns and sharp suits with the freshest sneakers imaginable. The decks were a runway, showing off creative combinations, celebrating personal style, and collective swagger.

Day two brought an extra dose of nostalgia and star power as AJ Calloway and Free, the beloved hosts from 106 & Park, reunited on deck for a special “106 and Sea” takeover. Channeling the same energy that made their show a cultural staple, AJ and Free sat down with R&B crooner Kevin Ross and legendary vocal group After 7 for candid interviews, giving that signature mix of fun, insightful conversation, and pure celebration of Black artistry. Just like the classic 106 & Park days, the audience soaked up every moment, cheering for their favorites and reliving memories while looking toward the future.

Of course, no voyage celebrating Black culture would be complete without a little juicy gossip. Gary with Da Tea, the unmistakable voice from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, kept cruisers buzzing as he dished his “piping hot tea”—serving up celebrity news, gossip, and those must-hear tidbits with his signature flair. Gary’s lively updates had folks laughing, gasping, and trading opinions throughout the night, bringing his trademark mix of fun and shade right to the ship.

The night’s concert lineup was a powerful journey through gospel and hip-hop. The energy was electric as gospel artist Damon Little took the stage, his soulful voice setting a powerful and uplifting tone for the evening. The legendary duo Mary Mary brought their signature praise party to the high seas, with the incomparable Rickey Smiley hosting the concert and hyping up the crowd. Performing hit after hit, Mary Mary had the entire audience on their feet and singing along.

RELATED STORIES:

Everything That Happened Day 1 of The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Famous People Who Attended Tuskegee University

Before the night ended, Men at Large took the stage and paid heartfelt homage to the legendary R&B group Levert. Their tribute was nothing short of soul-stirring, with rich harmonies and deep emotion echoing through the theater. The performance transported the audience back to the golden era of classic R&B, honoring Levert’s musical legacy while showcasing Men at Large’s own powerful vocals and connection to the music. For many, it was a highlight of the evening—an embrace of tradition and a celebration of the indelible mark Levert left on Black music.

Closing out the night was a true hip-hop icon, Scarface. The Houston legend commanded the stage, delivering his raw, storytelling rhymes with the passion and intensity that cemented his place in music history. It was a masterful performance that capped off an unforgettable evening.

From gospel praise to gritty lyricism, day two of the Fantastic Voyage was a testament to the cruise’s ability to unite and celebrate the rich diversity of Black music.

Check out more from the first night, Represent night, on The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage below

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com