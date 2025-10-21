Listen Live
News

News Icon Bryant Gumbel Rushed to Hospital Following Medical Emergency

Gumbel’s health scare comes less than a year after the passing of his older brother, sportscaster Greg Gumbel, who died at age 78.

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Veteran broadcaster and TV icon Bryant Gumbel is recovering in a New York hospital after what’s being described as a “medical emergency.”

The 77-year-old journalist, best known for his award-winning work on NBC’s Today show, was reportedly rushed from his Manhattan apartment to a nearby hospital Monday (October 20).

According to TMZ, emergency responders assisted Gumbel out of his building on a gurney before transporting him for treatment. While specific details surrounding his condition have not been released, a family member told the outlet that the TV Hall of Famer is “okay” and remains under medical care as of Tuesday afternoon.

Gumbel’s health scare comes less than a year after the passing of his older brother, sportscaster Greg Gumbel, who died at age 78.

Over his storied career, Bryant Gumbel has earned dozens of Emmy Awards and became one of the most respected figures in television journalism, beginning his tenure with NBC in 1975 before hosting Today for more than a decade.

SEE ALSO

News Icon Bryant Gumbel Rushed to Hospital Following Medical Emergency  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

New York Comic Con 2025 - Day 2

Post Malone Sued For Millions By Limo Driver Over Music Video

Hip-Hop Wired
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Review: Worth Every Penny!

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Keeps Spirit High In New Jail Voice Message

Hip-Hop Wired
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

B. Robert Moore
Health

🌿 5 DFW Spots to Reset & Recharge Locally

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Entertainment

Diddy Requests To Serve Prison Sentence At Fort Dix

A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
9 Items
Local DFW News

10 Dead In Separate Dallas-Fort Worth Shootings And Attacks

Entertainment

Elevating the Game: Lil Rel’s Impact on Black Culture

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close