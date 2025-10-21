Listen Live
Entertainment

Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” Goes Gold

Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” Goes Gold

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

American Artist Chris Brown Performs In South Africa
Source: Gallo Images / Getty

Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” Goes Gold – With a Little Help From Usher

Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller are adding another plaque to their already stacked résumés.

Their smooth collaboration “It Depends” has officially been certified Gold by the RIAA — less than three months after its release.

The sultry single, produced by Nico Baran and RIOTUSA, dropped back in July and samples Usher’s 1997 classic “Nice & Slow.”

The record instantly became a fan favorite, blending Chris’s signature vocals with Tiller’s slick Trapsoul delivery.

It’s also been holding strong on the charts, currently sitting at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping both the Rhythmic Airplay and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts.

Adding even more fire to the track, Usher himself recently jumped on the “It Depends (Remix)”, released October 17.

The remix has already racked up over 1 million streams in less than a week, proving that R&B still rules the playlists when the right voices come together.

Between Chris’s multi-platinum streak and Tiller’s record-breaking certifications this month, “It Depends” is more than just a hit — it’s a celebration of modern R&B excellence.

SEE ALSO

Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” Goes Gold  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

New York Comic Con 2025 - Day 2

Post Malone Sued For Millions By Limo Driver Over Music Video

Hip-Hop Wired
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Review: Worth Every Penny!

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Keeps Spirit High In New Jail Voice Message

Hip-Hop Wired
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

B. Robert Moore
Health

🌿 5 DFW Spots to Reset & Recharge Locally

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Entertainment

Diddy Requests To Serve Prison Sentence At Fort Dix

A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
9 Items
Local DFW News

10 Dead In Separate Dallas-Fort Worth Shootings And Attacks

Entertainment

Elevating the Game: Lil Rel’s Impact on Black Culture

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close