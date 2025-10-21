Listen Live
Entertainment

Kehlani Announces New Album Coming in 2026

Kehlani Announces New Album Coming in 2026 — With Help From Her Daughter

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Kehlani Announces New Album Coming in 2026 — With Help From Her Daughter

Kehlani just gave fans the sweetest music news of the week. In a new Billboard interview — led by her daughter, Adeya — the Grammy-nominated singer revealed that her next studio album is officially set to arrive in 2026.

The heart-melting conversation shows a softer side of Kehlani as her daughter takes over the interviewer role, asking the questions everyone’s been wondering.

When Adeya asked if her mom was working on new music, Kehlani smiled and confirmed, “You know I’m working on a new album, girl — it’s coming next year.”

The moment instantly went viral, reminding fans why Kehlani continues to be one of the most authentic voices in R&B.

Following the emotional ride of her last project, Crash, this new era seems poised to blend personal storytelling, motherhood, and healing in a fresh way.

If the “Folded” era is any indication, Kehlani’s next chapter will be soulful, self-reflective, and full of intention.

SEE ALSO

Kehlani Announces New Album Coming in 2026 — With Help From Her Daughter  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

New York Comic Con 2025 - Day 2

Post Malone Sued For Millions By Limo Driver Over Music Video

Hip-Hop Wired
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Review: Worth Every Penny!

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Keeps Spirit High In New Jail Voice Message

Hip-Hop Wired
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

B. Robert Moore
Health

🌿 5 DFW Spots to Reset & Recharge Locally

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Entertainment

Diddy Requests To Serve Prison Sentence At Fort Dix

A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
9 Items
Local DFW News

10 Dead In Separate Dallas-Fort Worth Shootings And Attacks

Entertainment

Elevating the Game: Lil Rel’s Impact on Black Culture

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close