Billy Joe Cagle: Police Arrest White Man Accused Of Plotting To Shoot Up Atlanta’s Airport

Here we go again…

On Monday, Oct. 20, a man was taken into custody after his family called Cartersville, Ga., police to report that he was driving to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with the intention of shooting as many people as possible.

And before you ask—yes, we’re talking about the usual suspect.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, 49-year-old Billy Joe Cagle was arrested inside the airport by Atlanta police officers after the department was alerted by the Cartersville Police Department after Cagle’s family told the authorities he was threatening to harm as many people as he could. Cagle was apprehended within 15 minutes of his family’s report, and while he wasn’t armed at the time, police said they found an AR-15 rifle in his truck, loaded with one bullet in the chamber and 26 rounds in the magazine.

Police body-cam footage shows officers approaching Cagle, with one officer asking him, “What are your reasons at the airport right now?”

“Oh, I’m just here,” Cagle replied. The officer then asked what kind of car he drives, to which he responded, “Got dropped off.”

Moments later, an officer is heard identifying him by name before commanding, “Put your hands behind your back, sir.”

Cagle is facing charges of terroristic threats, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Cagle was a felon who was convicted of possession of marijuana more than two decades ago and couldn’t legally carry a firearm.

So, it appears that the people at Atlanta’s airport on Monday may have narrowly avoided yet another mass shooting in the U.S., a thought that hasn’t been lost on any officials involved.

From Fox 5:

Officials praised Cagle’s family for contacting law enforcement, saying their actions likely prevented a tragedy. Police said this is a case where the family saw something and said something. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum thanked Officers Gibson and Banks, who arrested Cagle, and Sgt. Jones, who helped coordinate information as it came in. “We did have a tragedy averted today,” Schierbaum said, crediting two Atlanta officers and the alert relayed by Cartersville police after Cagle’s family reported his social media threat. “I do believe he was headed back to his truck to retrieve it.” Mayor Andre Dickens said, “27 or more lives could have been lost today” and called the response a model of how law enforcement and the public should work together. “What you’re seeing is we are experiencing across the nation where guns and mental health challenges going together can pose a deadly scenario,” Dickens said. “But in this situation today, this crisis was averted.”

So far, no motive for the alleged plot has been reported, but it must be noted that Cagle is accused of planning to shoot up one of the nation’s busiest airports in one of its Blackest cities. You might get accused of “race-baiting” if you point that out, but we all know how the larger politicized discussion plays out in the mainstream. As long as no explicit motive is revealed by the suspect himself, white people across America will bicker back and forth about whether he’s a Republican or Democrat, and whose ideological team he’s on. And it won’t occur to most of them that this argument never happens when the act of terrorism is committed by a non-white person.

Also, some people will suggest that maybe guns are the problem, and other people are going to call those people fascist, Marxist, communist, woke snowflakes, along with a number of other terms that don’t necessarily go together.

Also, the Trump administration will dismiss this case or ignore it altogether as it continues to boast that its ICE crackdown is saving America from violence.

And rinse, and repeat.





