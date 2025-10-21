Listen Live
Fat Joe’s Legal Foe Indicted For Running Over Process Server

Fat Joe’s Legal Foe Gets Indicted For Allegedly Running Over A Process Server With A Car

In a turn of events, Fat Joe may be able to finally "Lean Back."

Published on October 21, 2025

Source: The Washington Post/Jean Catuffe / Getty

Tyrone Blackburn was in the process of pursuing a lawsuit against Fat Joe, but that may be on hold after this news. He has been indicted for allegedly running over a process server in his car. According to TMZ, Blackburn has been indicted over this incident, which happened this year in May. He allegedly reversed and ran the process server over, which resulted in a knee injury that required surgery to fix.

Before this incident, Tyrone was representing Terrance “T.A.” Dixon on a case against Fat Joe. Where T.A. claimed to he contributed to writing some of Joey Crack’s music. As well as another lawsuit alleging that Joe had sexual relations with minors. The South Bronx legend’s attorney called cap on the allegations, “lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure.”

Crack has remained unbothered through all the bs and has been focused on his new podcast with Jadakiss. The “Joe and Jada” show has hit the ground running, featuring superstars like Cardi B, Ty Dolla Sign, NeYo, sitting on the couch with the two Hip-Hop MCs. The duo has recently announced an upcoming episode with platinum producer Hitmaka.

Joey has been showing his personality effortlessly on the new pod. His story of meeting Bruno Mars had fans crying, where he recalled asking the popstar if he’s Hispanic and getting a terrible response. This altered how he looked at Bruno after that.

Fat Joe’s Legal Foe Gets Indicted For Allegedly Running Over A Process Server With A Car  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

