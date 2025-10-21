Listen Live
Bob Vylan "Not Regretful" Over "Death To IDF" Chant

Bob Vylan frontman Bobby Vylan spoke with The Louis Theroux Podcast and revealed that he has no regrets in leading the chant in Glastonbury.

Published on October 21, 2025

Boardmasters Festival 2025 - Day Three
Source: Hugh R Hastings / Getty

Bob Vylan, the Hip-Hop and punk duo known for their political themes and speaking out against government regimes, found themselves in hot water after an appearance at this year’s Glastonbury festival. In a recent podcast interview, Bob Vylan frontman Bobby Vylan says he has no regrets in leading a “Death to the IDF” chant at Glastonbury.

As reported by The Guardian, Bob Vylan’s Bobby Vylan, real name Pascal Robinson-Foster, sat down with The Louis Theroux Podcast in what was Vylan’s first interview since the Glastonbury incident.

Back in June, the duo took to the stage and led the crowd in a “Death, Death to the IDF” chant, which led to the group losing their United States work visas and prompting the cancellation of a North American tour. The backlash also extended into the group’s talent agency, UTA, dropping them from its roster.

Bobby Vylan told Theroux that his decision to lead the crowd into the chant was one he has accepted along with all of the fallout. In fact, Bobby Vylan said he’d repeat every action made.

“Oh yeah. Like what if I was to go on Glastonbury again tomorrow, yes I would do it again. I’m not regretful of it. I’d do it again tomorrow, twice on Sundays,” said Bobby Vylan.

He added, “I don’t want to overstate the importance of the chant. That’s not what I’m trying to do, but if I have their support, they’re the people that I’m doing it for, they’re the people that I’m being vocal for, then what is there to regret? Oh, because I’ve upset some rightwing politician or some rightwing media?”

Check out Bobby Vylan discussing the “Death, Death to the IDF” chant and his justification for doing so in the clip below.

Photo: Getty

