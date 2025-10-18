Listen Live
Celebrity

Stacey Abrams' New Georgia Project Officially Dissolves

New Georgia Project Voting Rights Group Founded By Stacey Abrams Officially Dissolves

The New Georgia Project (NGP) and its affiliate the New Georgia Project Action Fund are officially dissolving.

Published on October 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two of the state’s most influential voter engagement organizations, the New Georgia Project (NGP) and its affiliate, the New Georgia Project Action Fund, are officially dissolving. Founded in 2013 by Stacey Abrams, the nonprofit quickly became a force in expanding voter access across the state, especially among Black voters and other marginalized communities often overlooked in mainstream civic outreach.

Stacey Abrams In Conversation With Wilson Cruz
Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Abrams’ vision for the organization began long before her runs for governor in 2018 and 2022. The NGP’s mission centered on building a more inclusive democracy, ensuring every Georgian, regardless of race, income, or zip code had a voice at the ballot box. The group’s impact reached national recognition, especially following the 2020 election cycle when Georgia flipped blue for the first time in nearly three decades.

The Rise and the Rift

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, the New Georgia Project was known for its widespread voter registration drives and community mobilization efforts. The organization helped register hundreds of thousands of new voters, focusing on communities of color, young people, and first-time voters. Abrams’ founding vision was praised for reshaping Georgia’s political landscape and shifting the balance of power through civic engagement rather than partisan politics.

However, in recent years, that momentum has been overshadowed by controversy. According to the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission, the organization was fined $300,000 for violating state campaign finance laws. The fine added to growing questions about how the nonprofit handled its finances and political activity, scrutiny that, according to the report, played a role in the organization’s declining stability.

A Quiet Closure

FOX 5 notes that in a statement released this week, the New Georgia Project and its Action Fund announced they will dissolve as organizations. While the statement confirmed the shutdown, it did not offer details on why the decision was made or what will happen to the group’s staff, programs, or remaining funds. The Associated Press reported that no additional explanation has been provided about the dissolution or the future of any ongoing voter initiatives.

For many Georgians, especially those who saw the New Georgia Project as a symbol of civic power and representation, the news feels like a gut punch. The organization stood as one of the few large-scale, Black-founded and woman-led movements dedicated solely to political participation and social equity in the South.

Legacy and Lessons

Despite its challenges, the New Georgia Project’s legacy is undeniable. The group helped mobilize thousands of voters, broke barriers in civic education, and inspired a generation of grassroots leaders to get politically active. Stacey Abrams’ broader movement, from Fair Fight to her continued advocacy for voting rights, remains deeply woven into the fabric of modern Georgia politics.

Still, this closure raises important questions about the sustainability of political nonprofits, especially those born from social movements rather than corporate funding. Transparency, accountability, and community trust remain at the core of any organization working in the name of democracy.

The New Georgia Project may be dissolving, but its impact will continue to shape how Georgia shows up to the polls and how future organizers build their blueprints for change.

The post New Georgia Project Voting Rights Group Founded By Stacey Abrams Officially Dissolves appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

New Georgia Project Voting Rights Group Founded By Stacey Abrams Officially Dissolves  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy In Concert

NBA YoungBoy's Second Show In Atlanta Gets Clipped

Hip-Hop Wired
Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Immigration Activists Groups Hold Large March In Dallas
Politics

North Texas Turned Up for Democracy: Locals Join ‘No Kings’ Movement

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Scarrigan Farms Haunted Attraction
Entertainment

Spooktacular Scares: Top Haunted House Thrills in DFW

Entertainment

Monsters And Movies 2025

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close