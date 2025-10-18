Listen Live
News

Limited Booster Access Sparks Concern Among D.C. Residents

COVID Booster Eligibility Limits Access, Sparking Concern Among D.C. Residents

Under new federal guidelines, COVID booster eligibility has been narrowed to seniors 65 and older, children under 12, and people with certain underlying health conditions.

Published on October 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COVID-19 cases are climbing once again across the District, but this time, many residents will not have access to a booster shot. Under new federal guidelines, eligibility has been narrowed to seniors 65 and older, children under 12, and people with certain underlying health conditions. That leaves a wide swath of otherwise healthy adults unable to get vaccinated, even as transmission increases in neighborhoods, workplaces, and schools.

This story examines the policy shift and its consequences, and highlights how the narrowing of eligibility could weaken community protection. Doctors and public health experts warn that excluding younger, healthy adults may increase the risk of long COVID, fuel the spread of new variants, and add pressure on hospitals. Community members describe the frustration of being left out, voicing concerns about fairness, safety, and what this means for daily life in the city.

The changes have sparked debate over who gets protected and whether public health policy is leaving too many residents behind.


SEE ALSO

COVID Booster Eligibility Limits Access, Sparking Concern Among D.C. Residents  was originally published on newsone.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy In Concert

NBA YoungBoy's Second Show In Atlanta Gets Clipped

Hip-Hop Wired
Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Immigration Activists Groups Hold Large March In Dallas
Politics

North Texas Turned Up for Democracy: Locals Join ‘No Kings’ Movement

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Scarrigan Farms Haunted Attraction
Entertainment

Spooktacular Scares: Top Haunted House Thrills in DFW

Entertainment

Monsters And Movies 2025

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close