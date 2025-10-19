Homecoming Heat — TCU Horned Frogs Pull Off Wild 42-36 Win Over Baylor

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

FORT WORTH, TX — I rolled into homecoming at the Amon G. Carter Stadium with purple in my face and the vibes on 100, and by the time the final whistle blew, the Horned Frogs had given us a thriller: 42-36 over the Bears.

Right from kickoff, the energy was buzzing. Tailgate zone, alumni, students in full force — the Carter was lit. But the afternoon had its curveballs. Rain came down early, skies opened, and the fourth quarter? Lightning delayed the action three separate times.

Frogs Flip the Script

Baylor came out aggressive, scored first and looked super tapped in. But TCU responded in real time. In the second quarter the frogs punched back — scoring 21 points in a stretch that silenced the Bears and turned the momentum.

Quarterback Josh Hoover did his thing: 22 of 31 for 231 yards and three touchdown passes. Running back Kevorian Barnes showed out too — 106 yards on the ground with two scores of his own.

And when the storms came, TCU didn’t flinch. Despite three lightning halts, they came back strong. A 65-yard TD run by Trent Battle with 13:46 left gave them breathing room.

Baylor Fights, Frogs Finish

Baylor didn’t fold. They clawed back, picked up urgency, narrowed the lead — but TCU had an answer. Late interception by Namdi Obiazor sealed it for the Frogs.

When the final horn blew, the scoreboard read 42-36. The frogs added another chapter to their rivalry with Baylor, now leading the series 60-54-7.

Bottom Line

Homecoming didn’t disappoint — rain, delays, fire, fight. The Horned Frogs showed heart, skill, and kept their home turf for one more night. The Bears came to win but left empty-handed.

If you were there, you felt it. If you weren’t — you’ll see the highlights and feel the sting of missing it.

Go Frogs!

Written by JuugMasterJay

Catch me inside The Red Room, Saturdays 7PM on 97.9 The Beat.

IG: @JuugMasterJay