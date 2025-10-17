Listen Live
News

Armed Bank Robbery In Desoto

Police and the FBI are investigating an aggravated robbery outside a PNC Bank in DeSoto involving a Brink’s armored truck.

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PNC Bank In Washington DC
Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery outside PNC Bank in DeSoto, off of North Hampton Road and west belt line road, involving an armored Brink’s truck. 

Authorities say 2 suspects, around 5’8 with a thin build, dressed in black, wearing gloves, approached a security guard, pepper-sprayed him. Both parties opened fire.

Suspects fled in a white Infiniti. Police are saying that the guard suffered minor injuries, and it is unclear if any of the suspects were hit. 

Desoto police and the FBI in Dallas were both investigating the scene of the incident. The story is still developing.

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Caught In The He Say She Say: Juvenile’s Wife Calls Cap On Cheating Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired

MAGA Snowflake Starts Petition For George Strait To Replace Bad Bunny For Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
DipSet U.S.A. And Agenda Present: Cam'ron And Jim Jones

Dame Dash Explains His Cam'ron Lawsuit: Contradictions Everywhere

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Entertainment

Erykah Badu and D’Angelo: Connection That Started Before the Spotlight

Entertainment

Monsters And Movies 2025

iOne Local Sales| 4Batz | 2025-09-18
Contests

Register to Win Tickets to 4BATZ

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close