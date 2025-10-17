Armed Bank Robbery In Desoto

Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery outside PNC Bank in DeSoto, off of North Hampton Road and west belt line road, involving an armored Brink’s truck.

Authorities say 2 suspects, around 5’8 with a thin build, dressed in black, wearing gloves, approached a security guard, pepper-sprayed him. Both parties opened fire.

Suspects fled in a white Infiniti. Police are saying that the guard suffered minor injuries, and it is unclear if any of the suspects were hit.

Desoto police and the FBI in Dallas were both investigating the scene of the incident. The story is still developing.