Free Things To Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend
Looking for fun and free things to do in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this weekend? We’ve got you covered!
From festive fall markets and family trunk-or-treats to lively brunch and sports watch parties, there’s something for everyone happening across DFW. Whether you’re in the mood for pumpkins and live music at the DFW Fall Fest in Frisco, a community vibe at The Stix Icehouse Good Ol’ Days Fest in McKinney, or smooth R&B energy at Soul Lounge in Frisco, this weekend’s lineup (Oct 18–19, 2025) is packed with local fun you won’t want to miss.
TRENDING: Monsters And Movies 2025
Check out these free events happening around Dallas Texas!
DFW Fall Fest 2025 at Frisco Fresh Market
Saturday, October 18 · 10am – 2pm CDT
Location
Frisco Fresh Market
9215 John W. Elliott Drive Frisco, TX 75033
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dfw-fall-fest-2025-at-frisco-fresh-market-tickets-1257648603829?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Trunk or Treat @ Chick-fil-A Gates of Prosper
Saturday, October 18 · 5 – 7pm CDT
Location
Chick-fil-A
1091 South Preston Road Prosper, TX 75078
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trunk-or-treat-chick-fil-a-gates-of-prosper-tickets-1670336835439?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Andretti The Colony: Watch Party
Sunday, October 19 · 1 – 4pm CDT
Location
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games The Colony
5752 Grandscape Boulevard #Suite 100 The Colony, TX 75056
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/andretti-the-colony-watch-party-tickets-1769653795139?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Annual Mckinney Stix Icehouse Good Ol’ Days Fest
Sunday, October 19 · 11am – 4pm CDT
Location
The Stix Icehouse
301 Eldorado Parkway #100 McKinney, TX 75069
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-mckinney-stix-icehouse-good-ol-days-fest-tickets-1527850424749?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Trunk or Treat at The Learning Experience Aubrey
Saturday, October 18 · 5 – 7pm CDT
Location
The Learning Experience – Aubrey
27077 East University Drive Aubrey, TX 76227
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trunk-or-treat-at-the-learning-experience-aubrey-tickets-1708793259639?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Chocoberry Swirl Market *Fall Edition*
Saturday, October 18 · 12 – 5pm CDT
Location
The Vista
2401 South Stemmons Freeway Lewisville, TX 75067
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chocoberry-swirl-market-fall-edition-tickets-1591981041149?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Austin Grand Prix Watch Party
Sunday, October 19 · 1 – 4pm CDT
Location
Fanzo Sports Bar
5977 Preston Road #Retail Building 1, Suite 100 Frisco, TX 75034
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/austin-grand-prix-watch-party-tickets-1805609499619?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Ladies In Business
Saturday, October 18 · 9am – 3pm CDT
Location
5977 Preston Road Frisco, TX 75034
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-in-business-tickets-1782759093439?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Amapiano Sundayze Day Party
Sunday 5PM
Cafe Nubia
3920 Rosemeade Parkway ##100 Dallas, TX 75287
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/amapiano-sundayze-day-party-tickets-1321917513869?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
SOUL LOUNGE
Sunday, October 19 · 6 – 10pm CDT
Location
Bottled in Bond Cocktail Parlour & Kitchen
5285 Dallas Parkway #420 Frisco, TX 75034
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soul-lounge-tickets-1809546695879?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
R&B Brunch Day Party at Twisted Bar & Grill!
Sunday 12PM
Twisted Bar and Grill
6520 Cascades Court ##200 The Colony, TX 75056
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rb-brunch-day-party-at-twisted-bar-grill-tickets-1271753572169?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Cowboys vs Commanders!! – Watch Party at The Revel!
Sunday, October 19 · 3:25 – 6:30pm CDT
Location
The Revel
9305 Preston Road Frisco, TX 75033
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cowboys-vs-commanders-watch-party-at-the-revel-tickets-1712375815159?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Gameday Brunch & Beats @ Pure Social
Sunday 12:00 PM
Pure Social Bar & Grill
401 West President George Bush Highway #Suite 126 Richardson, TX 75080
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gameday-brunch-beats-pure-social-tickets-1235238394289?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
