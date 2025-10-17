Listen Live
Free Things To Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

Discover free Dallas-Fort Worth events happening Oct 18–19, 2025!

Published on October 17, 2025

Skyline of Dallas Texas
Source: Art Wager / Getty

Looking for fun and free things to do in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this weekend? We’ve got you covered!

From festive fall markets and family trunk-or-treats to lively brunch and sports watch parties, there’s something for everyone happening across DFW. Whether you’re in the mood for pumpkins and live music at the DFW Fall Fest in Frisco, a community vibe at The Stix Icehouse Good Ol’ Days Fest in McKinney, or smooth R&B energy at Soul Lounge in Frisco, this weekend’s lineup (Oct 18–19, 2025) is packed with local fun you won’t want to miss.

TRENDING: Monsters And Movies 2025

Check out these free events happening around Dallas Texas!

DFW Fall Fest 2025 at Frisco Fresh Market

Saturday, October 18 · 10am – 2pm CDT

Location

Frisco Fresh Market

9215 John W. Elliott Drive Frisco, TX 75033

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dfw-fall-fest-2025-at-frisco-fresh-market-tickets-1257648603829?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Trunk or Treat @ Chick-fil-A Gates of Prosper

Saturday, October 18 · 5 – 7pm CDT

Location

Chick-fil-A

1091 South Preston Road Prosper, TX 75078

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trunk-or-treat-chick-fil-a-gates-of-prosper-tickets-1670336835439?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Andretti The Colony: Watch Party

Sunday, October 19 · 1 – 4pm CDT

Location

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games The Colony

5752 Grandscape Boulevard #Suite 100 The Colony, TX 75056

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/andretti-the-colony-watch-party-tickets-1769653795139?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Annual Mckinney Stix Icehouse Good Ol’ Days Fest

Sunday, October 19 · 11am – 4pm CDT

Location

The Stix Icehouse

301 Eldorado Parkway #100 McKinney, TX 75069

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-mckinney-stix-icehouse-good-ol-days-fest-tickets-1527850424749?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Trunk or Treat at The Learning Experience Aubrey

Saturday, October 18 · 5 – 7pm CDT

Location

The Learning Experience – Aubrey

27077 East University Drive Aubrey, TX 76227

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trunk-or-treat-at-the-learning-experience-aubrey-tickets-1708793259639?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Chocoberry Swirl Market *Fall Edition*

Saturday, October 18 · 12 – 5pm CDT

Location

The Vista

2401 South Stemmons Freeway Lewisville, TX 75067

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chocoberry-swirl-market-fall-edition-tickets-1591981041149?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Austin Grand Prix Watch Party

Sunday, October 19 · 1 – 4pm CDT

Location

Fanzo Sports Bar

5977 Preston Road #Retail Building 1, Suite 100 Frisco, TX 75034

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/austin-grand-prix-watch-party-tickets-1805609499619?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Ladies In Business

Saturday, October 18 · 9am – 3pm CDT

Location

5977 Preston Road Frisco, TX 75034

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-in-business-tickets-1782759093439?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Amapiano Sundayze Day Party

Sunday 5PM

Cafe Nubia

3920 Rosemeade Parkway ##100 Dallas, TX 75287

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/amapiano-sundayze-day-party-tickets-1321917513869?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

SOUL LOUNGE

Sunday, October 19 · 6 – 10pm CDT

Location

Bottled in Bond Cocktail Parlour & Kitchen

5285 Dallas Parkway #420 Frisco, TX 75034

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soul-lounge-tickets-1809546695879?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

R&B Brunch Day Party at Twisted Bar & Grill!

Sunday 12PM

Twisted Bar and Grill

6520 Cascades Court ##200 The Colony, TX 75056

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rb-brunch-day-party-at-twisted-bar-grill-tickets-1271753572169?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Cowboys vs Commanders!! – Watch Party at The Revel!

Sunday, October 19 · 3:25 – 6:30pm CDT

Location

The Revel

9305 Preston Road Frisco, TX 75033

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cowboys-vs-commanders-watch-party-at-the-revel-tickets-1712375815159?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Gameday Brunch & Beats @ Pure Social

Sunday 12:00 PM

Pure Social Bar & Grill

401 West President George Bush Highway #Suite 126 Richardson, TX 75080

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gameday-brunch-beats-pure-social-tickets-1235238394289?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

