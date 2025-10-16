Listen Live
Entertainment

Missy Elliott Shuts Down the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Missy Elliott Shuts Down the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The queen of innovation has done it again. Missy Elliott lit up the runway at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, proving once more that she’s not just a performer — she’s a movement.

Missy brought unmatched energy and creativity to the stage, performing a high-powered medley of hits including “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On,” “Lose Control,” and “Minute Man.”

Her set transformed the fashion show into a full-on concert experience, blending bold visuals, cutting-edge choreography, and Missy’s one-of-a-kind flair.

Wearing a stunning custom bedazzled outfit and her signature futuristic style, she commanded every inch of the runway. The crowd couldn’t get enough — reminding everyone why she remains one of music’s most dynamic and respected figures.

Missy’s performance wasn’t just entertainment — it was a celebration of creativity, confidence, and longevity.

Nearly three decades after redefining what hip-hop could sound and look like, she continues to inspire a new generation of artists and fans.

For many, this performance marked a powerful crossover between music and fashion, showcasing how hip-hop culture continues to influence global style and storytelling.

Missy Elliott’s legacy has always been about pushing boundaries — and this performance was no exception.

Whether it’s through her visuals, lyrics, or presence, she continues to show that true artistry never goes out of style.

SEE ALSO

Missy Elliott Shuts Down the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Caught In The He Say She Say: Juvenile’s Wife Calls Cap On Cheating Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired

MAGA Snowflake Starts Petition For George Strait To Replace Bad Bunny For Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
DipSet U.S.A. And Agenda Present: Cam'ron And Jim Jones

Dame Dash Explains His Cam'ron Lawsuit: Contradictions Everywhere

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Entertainment

Erykah Badu and D’Angelo: Connection That Started Before the Spotlight

Entertainment

Monsters And Movies 2025

iOne Local Sales| 4Batz | 2025-09-18
Contests

Register to Win Tickets to 4BATZ

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close