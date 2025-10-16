Listen Live
Summer Walker Announces New Album Finally Over It

Published on October 16, 2025

2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Source: Udo Salters / Getty

The wait is almost over. Summer Walker has officially announced her third studio album, Finally Over It, set to drop November 14 via LVRN/Interscope Records — and fans are already counting down the days.


Following her acclaimed albums Over It (2019) and Still Over It (2021), Summer is closing out a powerful era of self-discovery, growth, and healing.

The new project — described as “where heartbreak becomes art, and the past is finally paid in full” — will feature 18 tracks, including her chart-topping single “Heart of a Woman.”


That slow-burning R&B anthem, produced by Tavaras Jordan, recently reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, marking Summer’s fourth No. 1 on that list.



Summer teased the album’s release in a playful lie-detector-test video, answering questions about her personal life and what fans can expect from the new music.

She confirmed that Latto will appear on the project — along with another female rapper whose name she’s keeping under wraps.


In true Summer fashion, she revealed there’s “definitely” a song about an ex, shared that she still believes in love, and made it clear that she knows her place in the culture: “I’m needed in R&B.”


To build even more anticipation, Summer has blurred the covers of her previous albums on streaming platforms — along with the new Finally Over It cover art — signaling a fresh new chapter.



Finally Over It marks a turning point in Summer’s artistry — an emotional full circle from heartbreak to healing. She’s no longer singing from the pain of the past but from the peace she’s found beyond it.


Fans can look forward to the album’s release across all streaming platforms, plus CD and vinyl editions, signed copies, and exclusive box sets available through her official store.



